WWE Rumors: Former Tag Team Champ Reportedly Traveling With Company Again After Previously Asking For Release

Just months after he had taken to social media to confirm that he had asked WWE to release him from his contract, former Wyatt Family and Bludgeon Brothers member Luke Harper is reportedly back on the road with the company. This has led to speculation that he might be returning to the ring at some point in the near future.

According to a report from PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson, Harper’s apparent return to the road marks the first time he is traveling with WWE since he announced via Twitter on April 16 that he requested his release from the promotion. Prior to this request, which WWE chose not to grant, Harper had spent several months on the company’s injured list after he and Rowan — aka The Bludgeon Brothers — lost the SmackDown Tag Team Championships to The New Day in August 2018.

Per Cultaholic, Harper’s last televised match took place on April 7, where he was included in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35.

As further noted by Wrestling Inc., Harper was originally cleared to wrestle in February of this year as he had recovered from the previous year’s injury by that time and had suggested his share of ideas to WWE’s creative team while he was sidelined. Originally, there were plans to have Harper start an on-air feud with Sami Zayn, but WWE reportedly chose not to push forward with this rivalry.

A few weeks after Harper requested his release from WWE, the company reportedly decided to add another six months to his contract, in order to make up for the time he missed on the injured list due to wrist surgery. Should this rumor be accurate, Harper’s contract will expire sometime in May 2020, instead of November of this year as originally scheduled.

It’s still unclear if WWE has any immediate creative plans for Luke Harper, but now that he’s back on the road, one possibility is that he may team up once again with Bray Wyatt, who made his much-anticipated in-ring return on this week’s Monday Night Raw. Per Wrestling Inc., Wyatt tweeted in May that he was planning to reunite his Wyatt Family faction, though, at the moment, he and Harper are on different brands.

Meanwhile, fellow Wyatt Family and Bludgeon Brothers member Rowan was most recently in a tag team with Daniel Bryan, and it’s likewise unsure what WWE has in store for him in the aftermath of the duo’s SmackDown Tag Team Championship loss on Sunday at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. According to Cultaholic, it’s possible that WWE could disband Bryan and Rowan’s tag team and allow the latter to reform The Bludgeon Brothers with Harper.