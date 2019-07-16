Farrah Abraham Lets It All Hang Out In See-Through Dress

Farrah Abraham left very little to the imagination as she was photographed by the paparazzi heading out for a night on the town over the weekend.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Farrah Abraham was snapped going to dinner in Los Angeles on Sunday, and she likely turned some heads in the process.

In the sexy snapshots, the former Teen Mom OG star is seen wearing a scandalous dress that barely contained her curves.

Farrah dons the white, see-through gown and seemingly nothing underneath as she strolls the streets of L.A. Abraham’s ample cleavage is front and center and draws the eye as she nearly busts out of the low-cut dress.

The reality star’s long, lean legs can also be seen in the gown. Farrah has her long, sandy blonde hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fall down her back and over her shoulders.

She also rocks a full face of makeup for the outing, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

Abraham added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a light pink color on her lips to complete her glam look as she accessorized with a gold bracelet, teal pumps, and a blue clutch.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham recently opened up to the magazine about how healthy she currently is.

“I love my body. Like, I am the healthiest I have ever been. I am the happiest. I am not so fit like I was last year. I am more feminine now. So, I have been enjoying it, I really have been,” Farrah stated, also revealing what workouts she loves to do.

“Boxing is always great, I am not going to lie, but I have been mixing [it] up. I have been doing Pilates. I have been doing just stretching — just pure stretching classes — nothing else,” Abraham continued.

“There have been a lot of good new workouts. So, I am kind of like doing two-a-days, but [with] a different workout regimen,” Abraham added of her exercise routine.

As many fans know, Farrah is no stranger to showing off her body in skimpy items of clothing for all to see. She often posts racy photos on social media and has even released a sex tape in the past, proving she doesn’t care what people think of her lifestyle.

