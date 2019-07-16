Tammy Hembrow Gets Pulses Racing In Skin-Tight Latex Outfit While Shaking Her Famed Booty In Video Clip

Instagram model Tammy Hembrow took to the popular social media site on Monday to get her 9.6 million followers’ pulses racing in a raunchy video clip of herself dancing and shaking her booty alongside a friend.

In the video clip, the fitness buff is dressed in a red latex, two-piece outfit that leaves little of her flawless curves to the imagination. The tight crop top shows off her busty cleavage while revealing her gym-toned abdomen and the pants include a separated waistband that shows off a glimpse of her hips. As the 25-year-old dances to the music, she shakes her famed booty, barely contained by the tight pants while grinding and twerking against her friend.

The model completed the look with her long, straight blonde tresses worn loose down her back and her face made up with hot-pink eye shadow, pink glossy lips, and thick black mascara. She also added a pair of devil horns to her forehead and had a trickle of fake blood dripping out of her mouth.

Tammy’s friend was dressed in a black mini-dress that plunged at the neckline, revealing her cleavage. Her straight, brunette hair was pulled up into a ponytail while her face while also made up with black mascara, black-lined lips, and a black spot on her nose. A cat-ear headband completed the look.

The fitness guru’s caption explained why the two were dressed in costumes and elaborate make up as she jokingly wrote that the video clip was footage of aliens at Area 51, the highly classified air base in Nevada that is famously known for being at the center of conspiracy theories that allege that the government is hiding the remnants of crashed UFOs at the facility.

Tammy’s followers loved her cheeky caption, leaving their own comments expanding on the idea that she and her friend were aliens while also expressing how much they loved her.

One Instagram user wrote, “the aliens when they find out it’s hot girl summer,” while another commented, “I’m storming Area 51 if the Aliens are looking like that.”

Yet another fan chimed in with, “I was on the fence about going to Area 51, but I can now confirm I am 100% going.”

The hype about Area 51 comes after it was reported that an event was created to gather people to storm the government facility in an attempt to find out what is being hidden there, reported CNET. While the Facebook event has attracted over 1.2 million people to sign up, it has since been reported as fake.