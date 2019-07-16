Kylie Jenner Accused Of Copying Scandalous Naked Instagram Photo

Kylie Jenner nearly broke the internet with her sexy nude Instagram photo over the weekend, but one social media user couldn’t help but notice that the photo looked very familiar.

Instagram influencer Amanda Ensing saw the photo of Kylie Jenner sitting by a fountain wearing nothing but an oversized sunhat and had to call out the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

“This photo looks awfully familiar,” Amanda wrote in the comment section, a remark with garnered over 5,000 likes.

The Daily Mail reports that Ensing was referencing a photo of herself, which she posted to Instagram back in June, where she went naked and wore nothing but a sunhat.

Kylie did defend herself against the copy cat allegations, which could have been all in good fun. Jenner replied to Ensing’s comment to say, “From the words of Kim K ur not on my mood board but i did get my inspo off Pintrest,” adding an emoji of a woman shrugging with her hands up in the air.

Since Kylie posted the photo over the weekend, the snap has gained over 10.7 million likes from her over 140 million Instagram followers.

Meanwhile, Amanda’s picture stands at over 80,000 thanks to her 1.4 million followers on the social media platform.

As many of Kylie Jenner’s Instagram followers already know, the reality star is currently enjoying a vacation in Turks and Caicos with her girlfriends and her daughter, Stormi Webster.

The billionaire flew to the tropical location in her private jet to celebrate the launch of her new skincare line with her pals, and she’s been posting sexy photos of herself and her friends ever since.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie recently posted a photo of herself showing off her expensive car collection on social media and sparked outrage with some fans who believe Jenner isn’t giving enough to charity since hitting billionaire status.

“I’d love to see her giving back to the community, for example donating and helping people get fresh water,” one person wrote in the comment section of the photo.

“Did u donate to charities this year? I’m sure someone on ur [sic] team has, but girl if I had your money, I’d be donating to important charities every single month. You have enough cars, clothes, yadda yadda. Use some of that money for good,” another critic asked Kylie without a response.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s lavish lifestyle and sexy photos by following the reality star on Instagram.