Britney Spears Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Bra On Instagram

Britney Spears is back on social media, and she’s continuing to show off her impressive figure during some workout videos.

On Monday, Britney Spears took to her Instagram account to post a new clip of herself walking on the treadmill as she continues to do her daily workouts.

In the video, Britney is seen wearing a light gray sports bra and a pair of black leggings as she gets some cardio in. However, the video quickly cuts to other clips of the singer showing off her flat tummy, toned abs, and lean arms as she lifts weights in front of the camera.

Spears has her long, blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail at the base of her head and wears a full face of makeup in the clip, which includes dramatic eyeliner, pink blush on her cheeks, a bronzed glow, and a nude lip.

Britney’s hair style changes as she’s seen lifting weights and focusing on her arms. In one clip, she lifts weights as she has her long hair in a messy bun on top of her head and then she’s seen with her hair down and parted to the side while it’s styled in messy waves that fall around her face.

In the caption of the video, Britney Spears claims that she hates walking on the treadmill, but that she’s trying to challenge herself to stay on longer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney Spears has been through a lot over the past year. Earlier this year, the singer checked herself into a mental health facility to receive treatment during a stressful period.

Loading...

While she was seeking help, rumors began to fly about Britney and her family. Some fans even speculated that Spears’ family forced her into treatment. However, Brit took to social media to tell her truth amid the rumors.

“Everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want,” Britney stated in the message that accompanied a quick video.

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you,” she added.

Fans can see more of Britney Spears by following her on Instagram.