Sofia Richie Reveals Eye-Popping Cleavage In Tiny Pink Bikini

Sofia Richie left little to the imagination this week as she took to social media to flaunt her flawless body.

On Monday, Sofia Richie posted a racy new photo of herself rocking a skimpy little bikini on Instagram, and her fans went wild over the risque picture.

In the sexy snapshot, Sofia, who is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, is seen sitting on the railing of a yacht as she wears nothing but a teeny tiny pink bikini.

Richie shows off her model body as she dons the classic triangle top, which flaunts her ample cleavage and toned arms.

Sofia adds a pair of matching pink bottoms that barely covers her curvy backside and help to showcase her flat tummy and insane abs.

Richie has her long, blonde hair pulled back into a classic ponytail in the photograph as she sports a pair of dark sunglasses.

Sofia rocks a deep tan all over her body and a minimal makeup look, which includes pink blush and a nude lip as she looks away from the camera and places her hands together in front of her stomach.

In the background of the snap, a gorgeous ocean scene complete with a white sand beach can be seen, as well as the blue sky and white, fluffy clouds.

As many fans already know, Sofia Richie is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Scott Disick. Kourtney and Scott share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and Sofia has become a big part of their family over the past two years.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia has allegedly stopped worrying about making things official with Scott and walking down the aisle.

Instead, she’s said to be happy with the way things are in their relationship currently, especially since Kourtney and her the rest of her famous family seem to be on board with their romance.

“Scott’s timeline on marriage won’t matter to Sofia because she’s not looking to get married anytime soon,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Sofia is very happy with the way things are, so it’s a non-issue. Right now Sofia’s feeling especially good about where her and Scott are at because the Kardashians have been embracing her more and more, she’s part of the inner circle now,” the insider continued.

“They’re Scott’s family so it’s very significant, it speaks volumes about Sofia’s future with Scott. She’s so secure in her relationship with Scott and the Kardashians do play a part in that, so having their blessing makes things easier for sure,” the source added.