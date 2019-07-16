Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Chelsea’s Makes A Life-Changing Choice

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor issues an unexpected invitation to Chelsea after she grants him a favor, and her decision could end up changing her life.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) decides she wants to have a big, adults-only family dinner, according to SheKnows Soaps. Victor (Eric Braeden) isn’t too keen on asking Adam (Mark Grossman), but he’s okay with inviting Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Abby (Melissa Ordway), and Nick (Joshua Morrow). It seems unlikely that Nikki’s son, Dylan will show up since he’s in the Witness Protection program right now, but the others will probably make an effort to show up for Victor, especially considering his rare blood disease. There’s a chance that Adam will crash, but perhaps it will turn out okay — or maybe it won’t.

Victor leaves Nikki and goes to see Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) at Nick’s. The dinner party is not his main reason for visiting his ex-daughter-in-law, though. It seems that Victor would like to see Connor. Chelsea absolutely will not allow Adam to see his son, but she seems to have a soft spot when it comes to Connor’s grandpa, which is somewhat unexpected considering Victor and Chelsea’s rocking history.

Chelsea agrees to tell grandpa Victor where Connor is at camp as long as he promises not to tell Connor anything about Adam. Chelsea wants Connor to believe his father is still dead like he’s thought to be these past three years. While it’s rather unlike Victor to ask permission instead of having his own people hunt Connor down, perhaps it shows Chelsea that he’s willing to follow her rules if she’s ready to be reasonable with access to Connor. Since Chelsea fled Genoa City last year, Victor has been separated from his grandson.

Loading...

Once he gets Chelsea’s agreement for him to see Connor, Victor invites both Nick and Chelsea to Nikki’s big family dinner. For Nick, it almost feels like old times before Chelsea left, but she has serious concerns about accepting the invitation, and Chelsea tells Victor she’s unsure of her plans. However, once Victor leaves, Nick talks Chelsea into attending with him. Reluctantly, Chelsea agrees, but she warns that when Adam finds out, there is a good chance he’ll explode.

As for Nick, he seems to believe that Chelsea will stay in Genoa City this time, but if she really wants to keep Connor from finding out about Adam, there is no way she’ll end up staying, which means Nick is in for more heartbreak if nothing changes.