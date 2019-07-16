Donald Trump Vows America Will Never Be Communist, But Says He’s ‘In Love’ With Communist Dictator Kim Jong-Un

Donald Trump and his allies have condemned four first-year House reps for supposedly being communists, but Trump has expressed his admiration for at least three current and former communist leaders.

Donald Trump on Monday renewed his attacks on four first-year Democratic House reps, telling them they should leave the United States and suggesting that the four women are actually communists, taking to Twitter on Monday evening to declare, “We will never be a Socialist or Communist Country.” Trump then wrote, in all capitals, “IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE!”

A close Trump ally in the United States Senate, South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham, echoed Trump’s attacks on the quartet of Democrats, but took the verbal assault even further, labeling the four House reps — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley — “communists” themselves, according to a CNN report.

“We all know that (Ocasio-Cortez) and this crowd are a bunch of communists,” Graham said in a Fox News interview, quoted in the CNN report. “They hate Israel, they hate our own country.”

While none of the four reps have made any remarks suggesting that they belong to, or are sympathetic with, the Communist Party, intelligence expert Malcolm Nance noted on Twitter Monday afternoon that, in fact, it is not Democrats but Republicans who are “literally commie lovers!”

To support his claim that Republicans are more sympathetic to communists than Democrats, Nance cited Trump’s self-proclaimed “love” for North Korea’s leader and Communist Party Chairman, Kim Jong-Un. In fact, Trump said in February, that he and Kim “fell in love,” as quoted by The Washington Post.

Donald Trump (l) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin, a former officer in the Soviet communist security service, the KGB. Steffen Kugler / Getty Images

In addition to blasting Trump’s affection for Kim, Nance wrote, “Republicans who publicly venerate a former communist ex-KGB Officer have no right to call anyone a communist,” a reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was not only a member of the Communist Party until the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, but spent 16 years as a spy for the feared communist security service known as the KGB, as The Guardian recounts.

Putin was stationed for at least some of that time in Dresden, Germany — which was then in communist East Germany — where he is believed to have worked for the Communist Party’s secret police there, own as the Stasi.

Loading...

Trump’s publicly-stated admiration for Putin is widely documented — even saying in 2013, when he owned the Miss Universe pageant and held it in Moscow, that he hoped Putin would become his “best friend,” as The Independent reported.

Finally, Nance noted, Trump has also stated his admiration for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, whose actual title is General Secretary of the Communist Party — though Trump says the recent trade war he instigated against China has caused his friendship with Xi to cool somewhat, according to a Politico report.

“I used to say he was a good friend of mine,” Trump said Monday of the Chinese leader called by Nance a “hardcore communist,” Politico quoted Trump as saying. “We’re probably not quite as close now.”