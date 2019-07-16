Watch SG Dynamo Dresden Vs. Paris Saint-Germain Live Stream: Club Friendly, Start Time, Preview, How To Watch

Paris Saint-Germain open their quest for a third straight French Ligue 1 title with their first warm-up match of the preseason, traveling to Germany to face SG Dynamo Dresden.

Eight-time French Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain open their campaign for a third straight domestic trophy when they make a lightning-quick trip to Saxony where they will get what should be some relatively relaxed training in against SG Dynamo Dresden, a club that finished last season 12th in the Second German Bundesliga, as ESPN reported, the second tier of competition in that country. By comparison, in the German lower tier, Dynamo won 11 games while losing 14 and drawing nine. But in France’s top flight, one of the “Big Five” European leagues, PSG won 29 games, lost only five, and endured a mere four draws. And yet, these two mismatched sides will meet in a club friendly match that will live stream from Germany.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the SG Dynamo Dresden vs. Paris Saint-Germain opening pre-season friendly of the 2019-2020 campaign, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Tuesday, July 16. The club-friendly match will take place at the 32,000-seat Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion, known until last season as DDV-Stadion, in the historic city of Dresden in Germany’s state of Saxony. France lies in the same time zone, and kickoff there also comes at 8:30 p.m.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 7:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in Spain can also log in to the live stream at 8:30 p.m. CEST on Tuesday as well.

Nonetheless, PSG has a major question mark heading into the match — and that is the fate of their discontented Brazilian superstar Neymar, who reportedly flew on Monday from Sao Paulo to Paris, an 11-and-a-half-hour flight that got him in at 7:30 a.m. local time, according to Britain’s Mirror newspaper.

From the airport, the temperamental 27-year-old who has played just 37 league matches in two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain — but scored 34 goals in that abbreviated playing time, per Soccerway — arrived at the club’s training ground by 9 a.m. and immediately went into talks with the club management for three solid hours — mainly centering around the player’s desire to return to Barcelona, where he played from 2013 to 2017.

The meeting was described by the Spanish newspaper Diario Sport as a “high tension” affair. But nothing was resolved in the meeting, and according to the report, Neymar will not travel to Saxony for the SG Dynamo Dresden match.

Dynamo Dresden’s players likely will have little to celebrate when they face PSG on Tuesday. Matthias Kern / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of SG Dynamo Dresden vs. Paris Saint-Germain, use the stream provided by BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans without cable or satellite access to the BeIn network can also view the SG Dynamo Dresden vs. Paris Saint-Germain match online for free using the following instructions. Sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services will ask for credit card information and subscription fees, but each also includes a no-obligation, seven-day free trial. During that week-long period, fans can watch the Dynamo vs. Les Rouge et Bleu match live stream for free.

Loading...

In Germany, MDR Fernsehen will carry the match. In France, the BeIn Sports Connect France streaming service will make the match available online.

Inside Spain, the live stream will be carried by Movistar+. For an exhaustive list of networks around the world that may also offer a live stream of the SG Dynamo Dresden vs. Paris Saint-Germain club friendly, visit to the Live Soccer TV site.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no television broadcast or live stream offered for the SG Dynamo Dresden vs. Paris Saint-Germain friendly match. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.