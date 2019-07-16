Sofia Richie Sizzles In Cheetah Print Bikini

Sofia Richie has had her Instagram followers drooling over the past day or so, as she shared endless bikini selfies from her trip to Turks and Caicos. Richie posed for three shots in a tiny pink bikini, and most recently opted to don a cheetah print look to thrill her fans.

In the latest post Richie shared from her adventures in the tropical destination, she rocked a bikini that left very little to the imagination. The high-waisted bottoms are stretched above her hips, and leave her toned legs on full display, looking a mile long.

The top is a more athletic style than what she normally wears, with the fabric stretching across her chest rather than barely containing it with triangular cups. However, the size of the top means that her ample assets are nearly spilling out both the top and bottom, with plenty of cleavage and underboob on display.

Richie paired the swimsuit with some statement sunglasses, and left her hair down and sleek for a potent and powerful look.

Richie hasn’t indicated in her captions how long she’s planning on staying in Turks and Caicos, but her followers are enjoying the snaps. Her latest shot in the cheetah print bikini received 22,000 likes in less than half an hour and left fans drooling.

Fellow celebrity Kylie Jenner even commented on the photo, and simply said “wow,” followed by a string of heart eye emoji.

Richie posed in front of what appeared to be a very luxe backdrop, with an ornate balcony railing and palm trees behind her.

In another series of photos she shared today rocking the same swimsuit, Richie managed to find a stair railing wide enough to sit on, and perched herself on the building’s architectural detail.

While the pose didn’t exactly seem comfortable, given the hardness of the railing, Richie looked majorly sexy with her curvy physique on full display.

Richie has received a lot of attention from the world after making her relationship with Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, public knowledge.

In an interview last year, Richie gave an uncharacteristically candid interview where she discussed her relationship with the The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We are very happy, very lovey dovey. We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have. We have always had that best friend connection and from there it really worked out. I am so happy.”

While Richie has shared a few shots of herself and Disick together on her Instagram page, the main focus is usually Richie herself.