Josephine Skriver Stuns By The Pool In Sexy White Bikini

Josephine Skriver’s latest Instagram update is gaining considerable recognition by her fans, and for more reasons than one.

The newest addition to the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s widely-followed account on the social media platform was shared on Monday, July 15, and captured the babe enjoying a classic summer activity — lounging by the pool. The geotag of the 26-year-old’s new post placed her in Jalisco, Mexico, where she is working with the popular clothing brand Revolve, and the pool itself was enough to turn heads. Its refreshing water was completely transparent, revealing the tile pattern of its floor and walls, while a grand set of what appears to be an orange staircase surrounded by luscious green trees provided an eye-popping background to the sizzling snap.

If the scene around the Danish beauty wasn’t enough to captivate her audience, than the model herself definitely did it. The positioning of the camera across the pool was at the perfect spot to capture a full-length shot of the babe’s flawless bikini body and sexy white two-piece that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. Its sports bra-style top was designed with a wide, low scoop neck that hardly contained her voluptuous assets and flaunted an insane amount of cleavage, while a dainty gold zipper drew even more attention to her busty chest. The matching bottoms of the set were equally as revealing, and matched the design of the top with the same gold zipper. The high-cut style of the number exposed the stunner’s famous curves and long, toned legs — one of which was stretched out in front of her as if she was about to dip a toe in the cool water.

To add an extra layer to her pool day look, Josephine wore a sheer white kimono, though it hardly provided any coverage. The see-through number slunk down her shoulder and fluttered in the wind behind her, as did her dirty blonde locks that blew messily around her face.

Fans of the bombshell went wild for the latest glimpse of her incredible physique. At the time of this writing, the steamy snap has already racked up more than 126,000 likes after just nine hours of being posted to Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments from her six million followers with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another said she was “sensational.”

“You are such a goddess,” commented a third.

Loading...

The model often also takes time to answer a few questions from fans in the comments section, and did just that with her latest upload. Among some of the things she revealed in her answers were that her favorite Marvel character “currently” is Thor, she “loooooooooves” spice food, and that one of her “top priorities” on her travel bucket list is to visit India.