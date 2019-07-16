Kara Del Toro Sizzles And Showcases Booty In Backstage Snap

Maxim model Kara Del Toro recently had fans drooling thanks to a backstage snap she shared from a fashion show.

Del Toro walked the runway for Poema Swim, and strutted her stuff barefoot in a swimsuit that showed off all her curves. The model was so gorgeous that the brand even shared a short video of her making her way down the runway for their show at Miami Swim Week.

On her own page, Del Toro shared a sexy double update that featured her posed on a chair backstage as she prepared for the show.

In the first shot, Del Toro looked over her shoulder and gave the camera a huge smile. She waited for her turn down the runway in a Dior chair, and the view from behind proved how flattering the swimsuit was on Del Toro’s ample assets. While the bottoms were a bit more full-coverage than the average thong-style swimsuit bottoms, plenty of Del Toro’s curves were on display.

Her makeup look was beach-ready, featuring plenty of highlighter and neutral tones, as well as tousled beach waves to complete the vibe. She accessorized with a few pieces, including a chain bracelet and some earrings.

Del Toro got a bit sassy with her fans in the second of the two snaps, and posed for the camera while making a kissing face. In her caption, she thanked the swimsuit brand for giving her the chance to open the show — an honor for any model.

Del Toro’s fans loved the glimpse of the model’s life backstage, and the shots received over 11,500 likes in just three hours. The photo also received over 130 comments, with plenty of Del Toro’s followers weighing in on her beauty.

One commented, “you lil Barbie doll” while another simply said, “just wow.”

Yet another fan got a bit flirtatious and said, “that’s one lucky chair” in a comment.

The brand’s choice to have Del Toro open the show makes plenty of sense, given how often Del Toro rocks swimwear on her Instagram page, and how amazing her physique looks in just about every suit.

Just two days ago, the beach babe shared a picture of herself bursting out of a cheetah-print bikini that had fans drooling.

She also made sure to keep her fans updated while she was abroad in Italy, and shared plenty of European swimsuit snaps with her 1 million followers.

Del Toro’s fans who can’t get enough of the model may want to check out her YouTube channel. The channel only has 8,000 subscribers as of yet, but it showcases everything from Del Toro’s beauty routine to vlogs that give an added glimpse into what her travels have been like.