‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Camille Kostek Slays While Flaunting Plenty Of Cleavage In Tiny Pink Bikini

Camille Kostek is delighting her Instagram followers with another bikini-clad photo.

As many of her fans know, Kostek is currently in Miami for swim week. During her time there, the model has been sharing some behind-the-scenes photos and the most recent one that was shared has really captured the attention of her fans. In the sultry, new update, Camille has delighted fans with not one but two new photos from her time on the runway at the Sports Illustrated show.

In the first photo in the series, Kostek poses backstage. The model stands front and center in the gorgeous shot, wearing her long, blonde tresses down and curly as well, as a face full of natural makeup. The bombshell’s body is fully on display in the image as she spills out of a tiny pink-colored top that barely covers her chest. And the matching bottoms are equally as stunning, giving fans a glimpse of her toned and tanned legs.

While Camille’s killer abs are also visible in the photo, they are partly covered by a sheer skirt that ties in the middle. The second photo in the deck is very similar to the first one, only this time, Camille is pictures a little bit closer. It comes as no shock that the post has earned Kostek plenty of attention from her fans with over 26,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments in less than an hour of the post going live.

Some of Kostek’s loyal fans let her know that she looks absolutely incredible in the NSFW bikini while countless others let her know that they’re mega-fans. A few more followers just chimed in with different emoji.

“Ugh girl such goals all around!!! Been following you for a while now and you are such a bright spot on my timeline, so glad I found you,” one follower raved.

“Everything goals, wow,” another user gushed with a heart-eye and flame emoji.

“You always have the perfect sunkissed skinned but not fried dark you are beautiful would love to know how to get that beautiful tan,” another user raved with a single red heart emoji.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that Camille strutted her stuff in three different bikinis from the show. In the first look from the show, the model left little to the imagination in a skimpy little silver bikini that features a halter top that ties in the back. The second look was the same pink suit that she shared on her Instagram account while the third look featured a white one-piece suit with gold detail around the edges.

Hopefully Camille will keep the swim week photos coming.