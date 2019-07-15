Sara Underwood Bursts Out Of Nude Fashion Nova Bikini

Former Playboy Playmate Sara Underwood thrilled her Instagram followers with yet another skimpy Fashion Nova outfit that flaunted all her curves. The nude hue of the ensemble made it all the more thrilling, and as is her habit, Underwood posed in front of an interesting natural backdrop.

In the shot, Underwood opted to rock a nude bikini from the online retailer Fashion Nova, who she works with on a regular basis. Any devoted follower will know that Underwood has been posting quite a few shots of herself in revealing outfits from the retailer, and today’s look was no different.

The bikini bottoms in the shot were relatively simple — a high-waisted cut that stretched across her curvy hips and showcased plenty of skin. The top was a bit more unusual. The deep v cut showcased plenty of Underwood’s cleavage, but her shoulders and upper arms were covered up as the suit had elbow-length sleeves. The top tied in the middle, making sure plenty of attention was drawn to Underwood’s ample assets.

She rocked no accessories besides a hat, which she tied around her neck so she could go hands-free, and she wasn’t even wearing any shoes.

Rather than posing in front of one of her idyllic cabins, Underwood is in front of a structure made entirely of driftwood. She has traded in the lush greenery of the forest she generally inhabits for grey, dried wood and grey rocks beneath her feet.

The overall vibe, with all the neutral tones, is different than many of Underwood’s colorful looks.

Her fans loved the photo, which received over 110,700 likes in just six hours.

One fan responded in the comments to the statement Underwood included in the caption, suggesting that she had constructed a new cabin. The commenter said “it’s very beachy chic with a touch of contemporary style, love it. Perfect for minimalists.”

Another follower made a joke based on the setting for the photo and Underwood’s last name, and commented that “this should just be titled Sara Under Wood.”

One follower also complimented her beauty and said, “beautiful queen to wake up to every morning.”

Underwood seems to have carved a niche for herself as a model who can pose in front of interesting natural backdrops and show off plenty of curves. Her physique looks amazing in just about anything, from short shorts to tops to bikinis and lingerie. Over the past few weeks, she has worn a wide variety of Fashion Nova pieces for her eager Instagram followers, flaunting her curves in a major way.