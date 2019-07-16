Kylie Jenner Shows Off Curves In Bikini Older Than Her

Kylie Jenner is on a girls’ trip with Stassie Karanikolau and several of her other friends, and she’s been posting the photos all over Instagram. One outfit in particular though got her fans’ attention. According to Fox News, Kylie is actually wearing a bikini that’s older than she is.

Kylie posted three different photo groups on Instagram of her in a bikini. The swimwear is baby blue and held together with tiny strings. She has a gold Chanel belt around her bare waist and the classic Chanel “CC” logo in printed on the bottoms in white.

Kylie is wearing her long hair down and is posing on the front of a boat. The swimsuit highlights Kylie’s long legs, tiny waist, and big curves.

While the photos are modern, Fox News says that this bikini actually made its way down the runway three years before she was born. Originally, the swimsuit was modeled by fashion icon Naomi Campbell. Per the report, the string bikini comes from the 1994 spring ready-to-wear collection.

The age of the bikini isn’t the only thing that’s surprising — the price also seems to have turned some heads. Apparently, the belt alone cost $628, while the swimsuit is $1690.

All these photos come as part of the Kylie Skin girls’ trip. The makeup mogul posted several videos to her Instagram Story of the outing.

Everything on the plane, on the trip, and in the rooms is Kylie Skin-themed and branded. The party is in celebration of the launch of Kylie’s summer Kylie Skin collection.

According to Buzzfeed, all of the people attending Kylie’s party got a lot of free stuff to go along with the trip. In addition to the completely branded private jet, each woman got a tie-dye sweatsuit to wear on the plane. Once on the plane, the guests were greeted with masks and pillows.

When they landed in Turks and Caicos, each room was filled with KylieSkin towels, face products, and door decorations. They also received free swimsuits and clothing branded with Kylie Skin from Scott Disick’s brand Talentless.

All of the girls have been posting about their adventures on the trip. Even Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, got to come along to celebrate the summer skin line launch and has been the subject of several Instagram shots.

Kylie has posted several other photos throughout the party as well. This includes several of her and her friend Stassie. In one, they are wearing matching, floor-length blue dresses. In another, they are matching in skintight pants and crop tops, including one in green and the other in purple.