‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Is Missing Son James After Arrest, Have She And Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Split?

Amber Portwood can't live at home with Andrew Glennon.

Amber Portwood is unable to contact Andrew Glennon after a fight between them resulted in her arrest earlier this month. So, where is she living as they remain estranged?

According to a July 15 report from Us Weekly magazine, the Teen Mom OG cast member and mother-of-two is currently living at her mom Tonya’s house.

“She really misses James,” a source said of Portwood and Glennon’s 14-month-old son.

During Portwood and Glennon’s fight, Portwood “struck [a] machete at and into a door, while Andrew Glennon was standing directly on the other side,” according to the affidavit. She also allegedly hit Glennon, who she began dating in summer 2017, with a shoe while he was holding their child before threatening to kill herself.

Following the altercation, Portwood was dealt with a no-contact order, which bans her from having any contact with Glennon. In addition, Glennon went to court and filed documents in hopes of being granted sole custody of their son.

As for what led up to the dispute, an insider told Us Weekly magazine that a number of incidents led up to her arrest. That said, when it comes to their relationship, the source said Portwood and Glennon have been good, for the most part. Still, trust has reportedly been a factor for the couple — in recent weeks, Portwood has found herself questioning things and wondering if Glennon is trustworthy.

“She just wants to be able to trust someone, and there have been major issues,” the source stated.

While Portwood and Glennon are not in contact at the moment, they have not yet confirmed a split.

Loading...

While Glennon does want to gain full custody of James, the Us Weekly source told readers that he does not want to see the mother of his child go to jail.

“The charges against Amber are big but it’s likely they’ll get pled down,” another insider told the outlet. “Amber and Andrew are still not allowed to communicate. Not until the next court date. But the situation seems to have calmed down a bit.”

In other news, Portwood recently skipped the taping of the Teen Mom OG Season 10 Reunion, which her co-stars filmed over the weekend in New York City. As for rumors of a potential firing, the report said Portwood hasn’t yet been threatened with such. When it comes to the future, MTV will likely wait to see how her case plays out before making a decision on her future.

To see more of Portwood, Glennon, their family, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.