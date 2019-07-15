‘Ghostbusters Rust City’ Director Teases New Characters In First Photos From The Set

The photo has sparked theories that the children could be related to the bespectacled character Egon Spengler.

The director of the new Ghostbusters film, Jason Reitman, shared a teaser on what the newest addition to the supernatural comedy film franchise will look like.

According to NME, Reitman tweeted out a photo from the Canadian film set Friday with the caption “The Family’s All Here.”

The photo posted by the Oscar nominee showed five people huddled together. One of those in the photo is Reitman’s father, Ivan Reitman, who was the director of the original Ghostbusters and the sequel Ghostbusters II. The older Reitman is returning to the franchise to work on the film with his son.

Pictured alongside the father-son filmmaking pair were other members of the cast, like Carrie Coon from Fargo, Mckenna Grace from Designated Survivor, and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

The movie does not have an official title, but the working title on the clapperboard they’re gathered around reads “Rust City.”

According to Digital Spy, the photo has sparked theories that the children might be somehow related to the original bespectacled character, Egon Spengler.

New details on the plot were revealed in a panel discussion at the Ghostbusters Fan Fest, according to NME. Fans heard that it will be a sequel to the classic film, and will center around a family that moves back home to a small town.

“This character came to me. She was a 12-year-old girl. I didn’t know who she was, or why she popped into my head, but I saw her with a proton pack in her hand. This story began to form over many years, actually. It started with a girl and all of a sudden it was a family. And, eventually, I knew this was a movie that I needed to make,” Jason Reitman said.

When asked by fans at the panel discussion if any of the original actors would make any cameos, Reitman confirmed that Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Sigourney Weaver had read the script. However, the director didn’t elaborate any further.

According to CNN, Paul Rudd revealed in June that he will be joining the cast.

In a video posted to the Ghostbusters Twitter account, Rudd tantalized fans with the news.

“I can’t wait to join the cast this fall for Ghostbusters. In fact, I’m sliming myself right now,” said the 50-year-old actor in front of the iconic Ghostbusters firehouse headquarters, The Hook & Ladder Company 8.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Rudd will take on the role of a teacher who lives in a small town.

The movie started shooting Monday and is expected to wrap on October 10, according to the Calgary Sun.