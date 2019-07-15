Kylie Jenner’s Bikini Pic Takes Unexpected Turn: ‘Mob Wives’ Big Ang Comparisons Are Brutal

When it comes to pop culture references, Instagram can always be relied on to deliver. The platform’s users have been turning out by the masses to comment on Kylie Jenner’s latest snaps. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hasn’t held back on the bikini updates from her sun-drenched and ultra-luxurious Turks and Caicos vacation.

One photo, in particular, seems to have launched an interesting comparison. Kylie’s first bikini picture today showed her leaning against the edge of a yacht as she soaked up the sun. Kylie had been shot from below as she showcased her sexy curves in a tiny string bikini bearing the Chanel logo. The ocean breeze mostly had the 21-year-old’s hair blowing around her face, although fans were treated to Kylie’s direct gaze as she looked downwards at the camera.

Talk over in the comments section is less about the designer swimsuit and more about a deceased celebrity. Quite simply, fans appear to have been doing a double-take. A single comment comparing the Kylie Skin founder to Mob Wives‘ Angela “Big Ang” Raiola has shot up to receive over 11,000 likes in just three hours.

“Thought this was big ang for a moment”

Fans can’t seem to get past the comparison. The vast majority of responses left to the remark brought out the cry-face emoji, although words backing the somewhat-brutal comment have been voicing agreement.

“Yooo me too!!” one fan wrote.

“I said the same thing,” another remarked.

“That’s the funniest thing I’ve read all year hahahaha so good” saw one fan seemingly amused.

Today we are in the mood to share some BIG love to all of the BIG ANG fans! Spread a kiss from Ang! #BigAng RT pic.twitter.com/gYA09avuHR — Angela Raiola (@biggangVH1) March 14, 2016

Admittedly, the comparison isn’t the most flattering. Big Ang was known for her heavy-set features and a face that often fronted media outlets for shocking before-and-after plastic surgery stories. While users didn’t seem to be suggesting that Kylie has gone under the knife, nor were they pointing towards Big Ang’s links to the criminal drug world, they didn’t exactly seem to have picked a beauty icon for their celebrity comparison.

Loading...

“Damn I thought the same, I thought they were paying tribute to her!” one fan wrote.

Kylie’s vacation has been making headlines in general. The “Kylie Skin Summer Trip” now fronts media outlets on account of its luxurious private jet kick-off, Kylie Skin emblems, and the logo-embossed beverage holders that have been sending out all the glam in the world. The makeup mogul and her squad of friends jetted off in matching outfits, and there’s been plenty more twinning from Kylie and her BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

Photos of Kylie’s 1-year-old daughter on the trip don’t appear to have launched any comparisons. It looks like this snap has taken an unexpected turn, though.