WWE News: Former World Champion Pulled From ‘Raw’ Battle Royal Without Explanation

This is quite an odd move with no real reasoning given.

Unless it is the Royal Rumble or a match on a huge pay-per-view, battle royals are typically the way that WWE gets more talent onto the card. It is an easy way to have a lot of superstars to become featured and end up with a decent paycheck. On Monday Night Raw, a star-filled 10-man battle royal will take place with some of the biggest names in the company, but one former world champion was pulled from the match without any explanation.

As reported by The Inquisitr, this week’s episode of Raw is shaping up to be a pretty big one as the promotion heads toward SummerSlam next month. Brock Lesnar and his newly won WWE Universal Championship will appear on the show as well as there being a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match between a handful of the biggest women’s superstars.

One other match announced for Monday night was a big battle royal with 10 of the top names from Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. The “Cross-Brand” match would have a title shot on the line with the winner facing Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam in August.

While the match is still filled with some of the greatest talents from all of WWE’s roster, one particular top star is missing. Daniel Bryan was originally scheduled to be a part of the match, but the promotion pulled him from it without any rhyme or reason.

As of this writing, the current line-up for the battle royal on Raw is:

Baron Corbin

Braun Strowman

Randy Orton

Rey Mysterio

Cesaro

Big E

Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins

Bobby Lashley

Sami Zayn

Each and every single one of those superstars could step into the main event of any weekly TV show or pay-per-view. Still, Zayn was not originally scheduled to be in the battle royal as reported by PW Insider.

There has been no word from WWE as to why the change was made and why Bryan was taken out of the match. There’s been no official announcement or even rumor that Bryan suffered any kind of injury during the SmackDown Tag Team Title Match last night at Extreme Rules.

One thing of note is that Bryan is actually backstage at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, but it’s not known if he will appear on Monday Night Raw. After the tag match loss which saw him and Rowan lose the titles to The New Day, Bryan cut a backstage promo which appeared to signal him moving back to the singles ranks.