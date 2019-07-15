Bella Thorne Unbuttons Daisy Dukes In Steamy New Photo

Bella Thorne has been leaving little to the imagination of her loyal fans in recent weeks.

As those who follow her on social media know, the actress is never one to shy away from showing off her killer figure in a number of sexy posts on social media. While Bella looks stunning in everything that she wears, she loves to show off her body in bikinis and well as crop tops. In the most recent snapshot that was shared to her account, Thorne flaunts her fit physique in another sexy little ensemble.

In the hot new post, the model lies on the floor while surrounded by a sea of polaroid pictures. Her dog stands in the upper left-hand corner of the image while Bella lies in the middle of the shot, looking straight up at the camera. The 21-year-old appears to be wearing little makeup for the photo while wearing her long, dyed tresses down behind her head. With one hand pointed straight out, fans can catch a glimpse of the tattoos on Thorne’s arm.

She accessorizes the look with a number of necklaces but it’s her gorgeous body that steals the show. Along with a tiny pink crop top that features a white zipper in the middle, Bella rocks a pair of insanely short daisy duke shorts that she leaves unbuttoned — exposing her toned abs and legs. She completes the sultry look with a pair of light yellow socks and white Converse sneakers.

In just a short time of the post going live on her social media page, Bella’s fans have gone crazy for it, giving it over 180,000 likes in addition to upwards of 500-plus comments. Many fans commented on the post with their choice of emoji while countless others gushed over her fit figure.

“Wow you’re so beautiful,” one follower gushed on the photo with a heart-eye emoji.

“You look so good and healthy. I’m glad you’re doing better Bella,” another fan chimed in.

“I admire you because you have such a warm heart and your soul shines. You such a great person and incredibly inspiring for me. You make me feel wake again. Thank you for everything. You give me strength,” another fan wrote.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Bella shared a fun post from a music fest that she attended. In the sexy action shot, Bella’s hair goes wild as she shakes her head for the fun-filled photo. In the post, Thorne shows off her killer figure in a pair of short black shorts and a red bra. The snapshot earned her rave reviews with over 1,000 comments alone.