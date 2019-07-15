Christie Brinkley Shares Snippets Of Intimate John Legend Performance On Instagram

Turns out, Christie Brinkley is a big John Legend fan.

While the supermodel normally floods her Instagram account with photos from shoots, as well as photos of her family, she also delights fans with photos and videos from events, too. In the most recent series of photos and videos that were shared with her 500,000 plus fans, Christie appeared to be having a blast during an intimate John Legend performance. In the first Instagram post, the 65-year-old shared a few photos from the event including one of her daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook. To go along with the photos, she penned a cute caption.

“Best Night at Surf Lodge for LOVED AND ADORED @johnlegend to launch his delicious wine collection @lve_wines here Sail and Me with the breakout star from NBC The Voice @celiababinimusicand her talented family Bonnie, Luca and Brando and all the smart people who paddled over to hear the over an hour long concert! Johns voice is perfection!”

The next post on Christie’s feed included a few more photos and videos from the fun-filled event. In the first snapshot in the set, Brinkley looks stunning as she smiles for the camera while getting a kiss on the cheek from a friend. The bombshell rocks a light-colored hat and a beautiful face if makeup in the shot while wearing her long, blonde lock braided and to the side. The next two images show Brinkley holding up a glass of Prosecco in the air and making a “cheers” gesture.

After the stunning photos, Christie shared a clip of Legend sitting at the piano in a green-colored suit with a blue shirt underneath. In the short video, the singer belts out one of his most well-known songs, “All of Me,” as the audience sings along. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the supermodel plenty of attention with over 2,800 likes in addition to 70-plus comments. While some of the mother-of-three’s fans commented on the post to gush over how stunning Christie looks, countless others let her know that they’re also big fans of John Legend.

“You are so stunningly beautiful!” one follower wrote with a black heart emoji attached to the end.

“Awwww so cute had so much fun,” another one of Brinkley’s followers raved.

“Love this!! And you look stunning,” one more chimed in.

Even John Legend took notice of the post and took time to leave a simple comment, using a series of red heart emoji instead of words. It definitely seems as though a good time was had by all.