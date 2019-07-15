Jordyn Woods’ Spilling Nude Swimsuit Straight-Up Interpreted As Kylie Jenner Shade

Jordyn Woods’ latest Instagram update is getting some interesting comments. The model and former best friend to Kylie Jenner sent out a sizzling swimwear snap earlier today. While the 21-year-old’s die-hard fans were out to praise the look, it seemed that a fair few users were pointing towards the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Kylie has been busy updating her Instagram with headline-making snaps of her luxurious Turks and Caicos vacation – as The Inquisitr reported earlier today, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO sent out three bikini posts in the space of a few hours. Jordyn’s update may not have come as two-piece posing on a yacht, but it was ticking boxes for all things swimwear.

Jordyn’s photo showed her posing in a desert setting amid sand dunes backing onto deep-blue skies. Earthy tones from the setting matched the SECNDNTURE founder’s look. From her nude-colored one-piece to her bronzed and glowing cheeks, Jordyn was definitely echoing her surroundings. The model looked nothing short of incredible as she showcased her curves while lying on her front; Jordyn had used her hands to prop herself up against the sands. The snap was sending out a hefty dose of cleavage and the model’s gym-honed booty, but it maintained Woods’ impeccable class.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts.

“She def planned to post this throwback bc stas & kylie’s *ss don’t be matching their thighs..the shade,” one wrote.

The comment likely pertains to Kylie’s high-profile Instagram displays with BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. Kylie’s Instagram updates today may have come as solo ones, but yesterday’s ones came packed with bestie pics of herself, Stassie, and Kylie’s 1-year-old daughter Stormi.

“Shaderoom in 3…2…1,” another fan wrote.

“Kylie and Jordyn going neck and neck on the gram today” was another comment.

Not all comments, however, mentioned Woods’ former best friend. The model was praised for her sensational physique and for appearing to make it on her own without the Kardashian-Jenners. As fans will know, Jordyn and Kylie’s friendship hit a breaking point in February following Jordyn’s cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Kylie and Jordyn haven’t been spotted since the incident, Jordyn moved out of Kylie’s guesthouse in February, and the pair’s joint social media updates promptly ceased.

Jordyn’s update may not have racked up the millions of likes that Kylie’s recent bikini updates did, but it didn’t go unnoticed. Jordyn and her killer swimsuit look had accumulated over 231,000 likes within just 55 minutes of going live.

Jordyn has 10. 2 million Instagram followers.