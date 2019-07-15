WWE Spoilers: Major Star-Filled Battle Royal, Fatal 4-Way, And Brock Lesnar Announced For ‘Raw’

It looks like Paul Heyman's hands are all over this one.

We’re just one night removed from Extreme Rules and WWE is already starting to prepare for next month’s SummerSlam. The preview for this week’s Monday Night Raw is looking really good, and many hardcore fans may already see Paul Heyman’s fingerprints all over the red brand’s creative direction. This week will have a major Fatal 4-Way, a huge battle royal, and the return of new Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

At Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins was able to retain his championship in a Winners Take All tag team match against Baron Corbin. The match also featured their respective female teammates, Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans, fighting for the Raw Women’s Championship. Unfortunately for him, Lesnar was in possession of the Money in the Bank briefcase, and successfully cashed it in to end the show.

The official WWE website did release their preview for this week’s Raw, and while it may not have a lot listed, it is stacked. One thing of note is that the new WWE Universal Champion is going to return for weekly television, and he’ll be there for his business advocate.

Yes, Brock Lesnar is heading back to Raw, and he’s bringing his title with him after holding onto the MITB briefcase for only a couple of short months. On this night, though, he’s going to learn which superstar will oppose him at SummerSlam in less than a month.

Lesnar’s challenger to be named in Cross Brand All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal

A number of major superstars will be in the ring together and hoping to win one of the greatest title shots available today. The battle royal will feature 10 stars from Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live in a match that will award the winner a shot at Brock Lesnar — and the WWE Universal Championship — at SummerSlam.

It’s a pretty star-studded match, one which includes Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Cesaro, Big E, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Sami Zayn.

Club house rules

The Club is officially back together. The “Good Brothers” of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are once again associated with A.J. Styles. Not only has a strong stable been reformed, but Styles now has the United States Championship after defeating Ricochet at Extreme Rules.

Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match to determine Lynch’s SummerSlam opponent

Becky Lynch was able to hold onto her Raw Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules, but who will face off against her next? Lacey Evans appears to have exhausted her chances, as she will not be part of the major match to figure out the No. 1 contender for the title.

On Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch will be watching closely as Natalya, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, and Carmella fight it out in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match.