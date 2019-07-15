Emma Fuhrmann Scolded By Marvel For Posting A Sunset Photo While On Set

With great powers come great responsibility, especially when working on a Marvel movie.

Avengers: Endgame actress Emma Fuhrmann learned this the hard way when she posted a photo of a sunset to her Instagram while on set in Atlanta. According to People, Fuhrmann got in trouble with Marvel’s head of security for this on-set faux pas.

“There was this gorgeous sunset,” the 17 year-old actress said. “I took a picture of the sunset and posted it on my Instagram story, and I just tagged the location, Atlanta, Georgia. The next day, head of security came to my trailer and talked to me about how I can’t post that. I was like, ‘Well, I wasn’t going to say I was on set of you know, Endgame or anything,’ and they were like, ‘No, we understand, you’re not the first person we had to talk to about this today, but I’ve had people calling me all day trying to find out where you’re going to be filming.”

The actress, who played Cassie, the adult daughter of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), continued by saying that until that point she didn’t realize how big Marvel was or the impact it had.

This is Fuhrmann’s first Marvel appearance. Her other credits include Blended, where she appeared alongside Adam Sandler and an episode of Chicago Fire. She will also appear in Sky West and Crooked, a 2020 short drama.

Fuhrmann wasn’t the only one taking photos while on set of the Marvel blockbuster. Several of the film’s stars took to social media once directors Anthony and Joe Russo lifted a spoiler ban in May. Afterwards, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth took to social media. While Pratt shared videos from the set and Evans posted photos of him and his co-stars, Hemsworth took a different route. The Thor actor shared a video of himself in character on Instagram singing Johnny Cash’s version of “Hurt,” originally released by Nine Inch Nails, much to the delight of his fans.

Last one for today pic.twitter.com/VL8cvo0VYz — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 6, 2019

Avengers: Endgame is still in theaters and until recently, held the record for best per-screen-average of 2019. According to Variety, the Marvel film averaged $76,601 per location and opened in a record-breaking 4,662 theaters in North America. It was beat out by The Farewell this weekend, however. The comedy-drama film—which stars Awkwafina as a woman returning to China to say goodbye to her grandmother who doesn’t know she’s dying—opened in two theaters in New York and two theaters in Los Angeles and made $351,330 for an average of $87,833 from each location.