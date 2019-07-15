Kate Upton Shows Off Long, Lean Legs In High-Waisted Bottoms On Instagram

Kate Upton is showing no signs of post-pregnancy weight. The 27-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself rocking an unusual but stylish outfit complete with high-waisted bikini bottoms, a loose T-shirt, and a long coat.

The photo on Upton’s feed showed the Sports Illustrated covergirl leaning against a pillar indoors with a window behind her looking out on buildings below and a blue sky. She sported a pair of black high-waisted swimsuit bottoms despite not being anywhere near a body of water. Upton paired the bikini with a see-through white T-shirt tied above her belly button to show off a hint of her toned abs. Meanwhile, her arms were covered with a black and white patterned coat that seemed a bit out of place for summer.

The truly eye-catching part of the photo, though, was Upton’s long, lean, tanned legs. She gently crossed one foot, covered with a chunky white sneaker, over the other, leaving her knee slightly bent. She looked down at her legs, allowing half of her blonde locks to fall over her face wall the rest sat behind her shoulders.

Upton’s post garnered over 121,000 likes in a day. In the comments, fans gushed over Upton’s toned post-baby body.

“Heyy Kate you looking wow,” one fan said with a fire emoji.

Another said Upton was “beauty [sic] and splendid,” while others called the model “gorgeous.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Upton gave birth to her first child with husband Justin Verlander, a daughter named Genevieve, in November. She showed off her post-baby body even more over the weekend when she shared a photo of herself on a yacht rocking a skimpy snakeskin-print bikini. In the distance, a massive and breathtaking rock formation could be seen.

The photo, which Upton shared on Instagram on Saturday, showed the model sitting on her hip at the back of the boat. Her busty chest burst out of the bikini top while her toned abs and legs were once again on full display. In the caption, Upton joked that she was “dreaming of weekends on the water.”

The post garnered over 358,000 likes. Fans in the comments couldn’t help but notice how stunning Upton looked.

“Gorgeous view! The woman in the pic is ok as well,” one fan joked.

“I’m having my own dream…” another added cheekily.

“Daium [sic] girl the view is a killer!” one fan said of both Upton and the rocks.