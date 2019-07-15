Two ‘RHOBH’ Cast Members Are Reportedly On The Chopping Block For Next Season

It’s that time of year for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as contracts are expiring and decisions are being made for the next season of the Bravo show.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the two RHOBH cast members who should worry about not being asked back next year are Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp. The publication claims that Bravo wants to make some cast changes, and according to inside sources, it’s Rinna and Mellencamp who are the most at risk.

Sources say that Real Housewives producers are not happy with the way Season 9 turned out, and the report suggests that Rinna might not want to return at all. Word is that if Mellencamp comes back, it will be as a friend of the cast, and not as a full-time core member.

Despite several bumpy interactions with the rest of the cast, producers are in negotiations with Camille Grammer to return to RHOBH as a cast member to take the place of Teddi.

Teddi has slipped into playing the protagonist this season, which is reportedly boring viewers. Showbiz Cheat Sheet also noted that the daughter of rocker John Mellencamp is having trouble connecting with Bravo viewers.

A source close to the network says that playing the protagonist is tricky, especially when you aren’t bringing an audience to the show.

“Playing the protagonist gets tiring to watch after a while,” they revealed. “Casting is no longer a problem for RHOBH.”

Lisa Rinna’s peril is said to be as a result of her behavior on social media, as on-air beef and feuds trickled out onto Twitter and Instagram.

Rinna has publicly acknowledged her peril for the tenth season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but so far, Teddi Mellencamp has remained mum.

Bravo previously confirmed that initially, even producer and head honcho Andy Cohen had doubts about bringing Lisa Rinna onboard as a member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. Cohen was “wary” of hiring such a well-known actor because he was concerned it would change the “vibe” of the show, but now he considers her one of the best additions to the franchise.

“She’s fun to watch. She’s funny and she makes fun of herself. She understands her place in the world, and she’s very secure with herself. I just think she’s entertaining.”

In a profile for the Los Angeles Times, even Rinna’s husband, actor Harry Hamlin, was skeptical, advising her against joining the reality television series.

“I actually told her— because I’ve been married a couple of times before — that I had my divorce lawyer’s number on my phone,” he quipped.