Nicole Scherzinger Wows In Skimpy Swimwear, Leaves Her Followers Stunned

Nicole Scherzinger has yet again posted another photo of herself in swimwear and her followers aren’t mad at all.

The 41-year-old beauty is standing in a pool, staring deep into the camera lens with a fierce expression. Her long dark hair appears to be slightly wet as she poses to the side to show off the garment. The skimpy number shows off her body, which her fans can’t get enough of.

For her caption, Scherzinger referenced lyrics from George Harrison’s song “Got My Mind Set On You.”

“Imagine looking this hot,” one user commented.

“Wow. Love this picture. You look amazing,” another follower wrote.

“My word you look stunning,” a third fan shared.

“You should never doubt yourself Nic, you’re absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth person shared.

Within two hours of sharing, the photo racked up over 100,000 likes, proving to be popular with her loyal followers who have commented on the image over 1,000 times.

This is the second recent snap of the “Whatever U Like” songstress posing in swimwear. Earlier, The Inquisitr reported a series of photos of her in the same garment, rocking a pair of see-through shades.

Nicole is notorious for her swimwear photos and is always posing in exotic places.

Scherzinger rose to fame in 2000 when she became a member of the girl group Eden’s Crush, who was featured on the reality show Popstars. The group released one studio album and one single before splitting.

Loading...

Her big breakthrough happened in 2005 when she became the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls. Their debut album, PCD, sold over 9 million copies worldwide and sparked six hit singles — “Don’t Cha,” “Stickwitu,” “Beep,” “Buttons,” “I Don’t Need a Man,” and “Wait a Minute.” Their second studio album, Doll Domination, was another worldwide success with more hit singles — “When I Grow Up,” “I Hate This Part,” and “Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny).”

As a solo artist, Nicole has released two studio albums — Killer Love and Big Fat Lie. In total, she has achieved five Top 10 singles in the U.K.

Aside from music, Scherzinger has done a lot of television work such as being a contestant on Dancing with the Stars and a judge on The X Factor in the U.K. and U.S. and British comedy panel game show, Bring the Noise. She is currently working on The Masked Singer and Australia’s Got Talent.

To keep up with Nicole’s swimwear posts, follow her on Instagram, where her account boasts over 3.8 million followers. On Twitter, where she also shares similar content, she has over 5.4 million followers.