‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Victor Works On Unfinished Business

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, July 16, bring a big question for Victor as he makes plans to see a long lost family member. Plus, Jack gets a new lease on life courtesy of Billy’s advice, and Cane manages to surprise Jill.

Victor (Eric Braeden) addresses unfinished business, according to SheKnows Soaps. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) wants to have a Newman family dinner — adults only. Victor isn’t too keen on inviting Adam (Mark Grossman). Plus, he also has other family members he wants to see — members who aren’t adults. Victor misses Connor, and it’s up to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to let Victor see him. While Chelsea is dead set against Adam seeing Connor, or Connor even knowing that Adam is alive, she seems more willing to allow Victor to visit his grandson. Of course, Chelsea gets a promise out of “The Mustache,” hoping to keep Adam’s name out of everything.

Victor agrees to Chelsea’s wishes, and she shares the details of Connor’s summer camp. In turn, Victor invites both Chelsea and Nick (Joshua Morrow) to Nikki’s big family dinner, which is a surprise. Chelsea worries that Adam will explode if she attends with Nick, but Nick thinks it’s a great idea. What’s the worst that could happen?

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) gives Jack (Peter Bergman) advice. Billy is going through a dark time in reliving the nightmare of Delia’s death since Adam’s unexpected return. However, that doesn’t stop him from noticing that Jack should be happier, considering Jabot’s strong numbers recently. These numbers come despite all the obstacles the company has faced since Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) departure left them without any products.

Jack tells Billy that he’s just in a funk lately. Mallory (Wendy Benson Landes) is gone, and he’s just feeling blah about life. Billy advises his brother to fly to Paris to see their sister, Ashley. It’s an unexpected idea, but it’s some advice Jack decides to take. According to The Inquisitr, Jack’s trip abroad could end up changing everything for the whole Abbott family.

Finally, Cane (Daniel Goddard) surprises Jill (Jess Walton). When Jill realizes that Cane is no longer working to impress Lily (Christel Khalil) and simply living his life on his own terms, she’s shocked at his progress. Perhaps even more surprising, though, is when Jill learns about Traci (Beth Maitland) and Cane’s joint travel arrangements. While Billy is none too thrilled to see Cane take up with his sister, Jill appreciates seeing Cane happy.