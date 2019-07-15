Kim Cattrall Reveals The Real Reason She’ll Never Do Another ‘Sex And The City’ Film With Sarah Jessica Parker

The former 'SATC' star threw shade at her former co-star when asked if she's ever consider doing a third film in the HBO franchise.

Kim Cattrall is taking another jab at her former Sex and the City co-stars. The 62-year-old actress, who co-starred with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon for six seasons and two big screen films based on the HBO hit, told the Daily Mail that she won’t appear in any future film installments based on the Emmy-winning drama series for one very big reason.

When asked if she would ever consider appearing in another Sex and the City story, Cattrall made her position clear, then threw shade at her estranged co-stars.

“Never. It’s a no from me. You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun.”

It’s no secret that Cattrall had beef with some of her Sex and the City co-stars, most notably Parker. In a 2017 interview with Piers Morgan, Cattrall said she had never been friends with the other women in the SATC cast and that her relationship with her co-stars was “toxic,” according to PopSugar. In the interview, Cattrall also denied being “demanding” or a “diva” regarding negotiations for a Sex and the City 3 film.

“This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is, I never have.”

Kim Cattrall doesn’t want to do SATC 3. Don’t vilify her as a "diva" for that – @littlewondering https://t.co/C7erS8GjUZ pic.twitter.com/c8Uxb9np46 — The Pool (@thepooluk) October 2, 2017

At the time, Cattrall also shot down any chance of playing Samantha Jones ever again.

“Me playing her, that I can assure you will never happen. For me it’s over, it’s over with no regrets. I just wish that Sarah had been nicer.”

Cattrall later blasted Parker for sending her a condolence message after the death of her brother last February. In an angry response, Cattrall reminded Parker that they are not friends and never will be, according to USA Today.

Plans for a third SATC movie fell apart in late 2017, with many fingers pointing at Cattrall for reportedly refusing to reprise her role as Samantha Jones. Of the scrapped final SATC film, Parker told Extra she was “disappointed.” The HBO star said writer Michael Patrick King had a “beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story” that will never see the light of day.

Even if Kim Cattrall had agreed to do a third Sex and the City movie, one other major character would probably still have been missing. In an interview with Page Six, actor Chris Noth, who played Carrie Bradshaw’s on-and-off lover turned husband, Mr. Big, said he was done with the franchise—and his co-stars. Noth told the outlet that he does not keep in touch with any of his Sex and the City co-stars, despite getting along with them back in the day.

“I don’t speak to anyone. We’re all living our lives,” Noth said.

“It happens a lot in films and things. You get very close for a very finite amount of time, and then you never see each other again.”

Kim Cattrall played Samantha Jones from 1998 to 2004 on HBO’s Sex and the City. The star later returned with Parker, Davis, Nixon, and Noth for the big screen movies Sex and the City: The Movie (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010).