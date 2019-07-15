Jeffree Star Says ‘On My Way To Area 51’ In Comical Instagram Share

The makeup guru is out of this world.

Jeffree Star has seemingly confirmed something his fans have been suspecting for years. In a humorous Instagram post, the controversial makeup guru shared a pic where he dons a fabulous green wig, lime green nails, and a kiwi Birkin bag, costing over $35,000. The YouTuber also wears a utilitarian-looking Louis Vuitton jumpsuit.

In the caption, Jeffree proclaims he, like the 1 million recruits who have pledged on Facebook to breach Area 51, will be taking a visit to the infamous Nevada air force base. However, Jeffree isn’t planning on infiltrating the secret base to find little green men. Instead, he asserts he is one and must warn his alien family that humans are coming in September.

While this admission may seem bizarre to those who have not been keeping up to date with what’s going on at Area 51, here’s the rundown. As reported by The Inquisitr, a tongue-in-cheek viral Facebook event called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” has been rallying alien hunters from around the world. Live Science noted the event’s host is a regular Twitch streamer.

“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry,” the page reads. “If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens.”

Recently, the event page pinned a post, clarifying the Area 51 raid is just a joke, reports the New York Post.

“P.S. Hello US government, this is a joke, and I do not actually intend to go ahead with this plan. I just thought it would be funny and get me some thumbsy uppies on the internet,” reads the post.

Ever since the event gained mainstream attention, there has been countless memes about it made on Reddit, Twitter, and Instagram. Many humorous posts revolve around storming the Nevada Test and Training Range — where Area 51 is located — saving an alien, and later befriending said alien. Some memers are also describing scenarios where they date “their” alien.

The unconventional Jeffree, who has been likened to an alien due to his appearance, seems to appreciate all the Area 51 jokes. The tattooed YouTuber already loves anything alien-themed. In fact, his makeup line, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, recently launched an Alien palette.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported Shane Dawson, a popular YouTuber with over 21 million subscribers, is currently filming another docu-series revolving around Jeffree. Maybe Shane, who is known for his conspiracy videos, will finally reveal if Jeffree is, in fact, out of this world.