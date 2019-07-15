Kylie Jenner’s String Bikini Pics Are Basically Breaking The Internet: ‘Beach You To It’

Kylie Jenner is making sure Instagram knows she’s on vacation. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has updated her account with three bikini updates in the space of just a few hours. Clearly, this 21-year-old isn’t making her “Kylie Skin Summer Trip” a low-key affair.

The makeup mogul’s promo vacation to Turks and Caicos has included a steady string of luxurious social media updates so far. From private jet arrivals to logo-embossed beverage holders, it looks like the world’s youngest billionaire is celebrating her beauty range’s upcoming drop in major style.

Today’s updates seem to be all about the yachts, bikinis, and designer logos. Given that Kylie’s Instagram updates have been racking up colossal amounts of likes, it also looks like Kylie could break the internet. Photos of the star sunning herself in a tiny string bikini bearing the Chanel logo have accumulated millions of likes – between them, the three updates currently boast over 9 million.

Kylie’s photos showed her posing in full-length and close-up positioning as she showcased her sizzling curves in a minuscule two-piece in pastel blues. Her yacht setting was glamorous beyond belief, although her captions came with wit – the words “a ray of f*cking sunshine” in one Instagram photo didn’t clarify whether the star was referring to the sun-drenched setting or herself. Fans would likely speculate that it was the latter.

As fans of Kylie are likely aware, the star’s vacation has been making major headlines. The private jet departure featured a photo of Kylie with her 1-year-old daughter Stormi and also highlighted some sweet PDA with boyfriend Travis Scott. Kylie also appears to have been joined by BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

While Kylie was posing solo in today’s updates, those made over the weekend featured others. Stassie appeared in multiple posts, from twinning lawn snaps to a pool photo showing Kylie, her blonde best friend, and a bikini-clad Stormi.

As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, fans have been honing in on this high-profile friendship — in particular, just how close Kylie and Stassie appear to be following a previous BFF situation that seems to have collapsed. Model Jordyn Woods once held the status as Kylie’s best friend, but her February cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson changed everything. Kylie and Jordyn have not been spotted together since the explosive incident.

“Little part of @jordynwoods dies inside after every one of these posts….,” one fan wrote in response to a picture of Kylie with Stassie.

Today’s photos are less about Stassie and more about Kylie, but they are leaving their mark. The likes just keep racking up.