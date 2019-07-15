Peter Feels He And Hannah Are Meant For Each Other, But ‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers Tease It’s ‘Down To The Wire’

The Bachelorette spoilers for Episode 9 airing on Monday night tease that Hannah Brown will have her hands full with four dates in Greece. She felt unable to eliminate anybody after the hometown dates and she’s looking for clarity with her overnights. Will she get what she needs from Peter Weber?

Hannah and Peter have shared a lot of steamy moments since first connecting earlier this season. Weber believes he has fallen fully in love with Brown and a preview from ABC shares that the two will seemingly have a pretty great start to the evening portion of their upcoming date.

It looks as if all four of Hannah’s dates in Greece will follow the traditional setup. There is a daytime portion, then the two take a bit of time apart to freshen up and meet again for a romantic dinner. If all goes well up to that point, they move on to the overnight fantasy suite to spend quality time together away from the cameras.

The new sneak peek shows Hannah wearing a form-fitting pink dress with an open pink jacket over it as Peter meets up with her and expresses how stunning she looks. In a moment talking with just a producer in front of the camera, The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that he’ll gush over how hard he’s fallen for her.

Peter will also talk about how he truly believes they are meant for one another. However, he’ll say that he’s terrified because it’s been such a long time since he expressed love for someone else. Weber adds that things are getting down to the wire now and he knows he has to tell Brown just how strongly he feels about her.

Heading into their evening time together, The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that Peter will say he’s never met anybody close to how Hannah is and he doesn’t want to lose her. All signs point toward Hannah being quite smitten with Peter during this outing as well.

Interestingly, Peter’s ex-girlfriend has just gone public in talking about the relationship they had just before he was cast on The Bachelorette. Spoilers shared earlier via The Inquisitr detail that Calee Lutes has detailed that she dated Weber for about five months, starting last summer and continuing until December. Lutes says that they expressed their love for one another and even talked about getting an apartment together in Los Angeles and having children together down the road.

Loading...

Who knew a windmill would ever get this much attention? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/83yfmzvddF — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 15, 2019

It does seem as if Hannah will be tickled to hear everything that Peter has to say during their time together. In fact, The Inquisitr has noted that according to spoiler king Reality Steve, viewers will see Hannah and Peter connect over those feelings they have for one another in a windmill during Monday’s show.

Not all fans are convinced that Reality Steve is right on this tidbit, but viewers will find out the truth one way or another as Episode 9 airs Monday night. While The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that Weber and Brown connect well during this date in Greece, Reality Steve has said that Hannah will eliminate Peter at the next rose ceremony and fans will likely immediately start campaigning to see him be the next Bachelor lead.