‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Ashley Returns And Changes The Abbotts Forever

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of July 15 bring Ashley Abbott back into the storyline in a big way. Plus, Jack loses a love interest as Wendy Benson Landes takes Mallory from the canvas indefinitely.

According to a report from SheKnows Soaps, Eileen Davidson appears once again as Ashley Abbott on Thursday, July 18 when Jack (Peter Bergman) surprises his sister by visiting her in Paris. Jack tours Ashley’s My Beauty offices, and he’s impressed by what he sees, The Inquisitr reported. During their frank discussions, Jack makes a decision that will leave the Abbott family forever changed and Ashley in tears. Ashley promises her brother it’s not going to disappoint, and he looks excited to move forward in a better place with his sister.

Since Ashley left last fall, she and Jack have struggled to regain their once-close sibling bond. It’s no wonder, though, because Ashley spent her last official months in Genoa City trying to make Jack believe that John Abbott wasn’t his biological father. Then, when she finally revealed the truth, she took her patents and started a rival cosmetics company, which threatens the very existence of Jabot. Neil’s death was something of a wake-up call for both Jack and Ashley, and they do not want to waste whatever precious time they still have, which could lead them to reunite and move forward with a stronger bond than ever. Plus, with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) heading up Dark Horse and gunning for Jabot, Jack might call Ashley in to help save John Abbott’s legacy.

Meanwhile, last week, Mallory told Jack that her father died, and she planned to move away to be closer to her children. Jack and Mallory said goodbye, and actress Wendy Benson Landes left the canvas — at least for now, which leaves Jack alone once again after their brief time dating, which Jack never really felt anyway.

Loading...

Later this month, Dynasty actor Gordon Thomson portrays Daryl Tulane on Monday, July 29. Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) storyline heats up as more details about her time away from Genoa City come out with Daryl’s arrival. He’s a man from Chelsea’s past.

Speaking of Chelsea, her mother, Anita, as portrayed by Dukes of Hazzard actress Catherine Bach, also blows into town in early August. Egan teased fans with a picture of herself and Bach, and promised that Anita would stir up some chaos in Genoa City, and viewers cannot wait to see what comes next.