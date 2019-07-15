Nancy Pelosi To Force House Vote Condemning Donald Trump’s ‘Xenophobic Tweets’

Nancy Pelosi announced on Monday that she was urging House Democrats to support a resolution that would condemn Donald Trump’s recent tweets targeting four Democratic congresswomen. According to CNN, the House speaker wants to force a vote after the president repeatedly attacked the women of color in Congress, telling them to “go back” to the countries they came from.

“The House cannot allow the President’s characterization of immigrants to our country to stand. Our Republican colleagues must join us in condemning the President’s xenophobic tweets,” Pelosi said in a letter to House Democrats.

She urged her fellow progressive lawmakers to support a resolution sponsored by Tom Malinowski, who was born in Poland before coming to the United States to serve New Jersey’s 7th district, along with other representatives who were born abroad.

The letter will reference “President Ronald Reagan’s last speech as President in which he said, ‘Thanks to each wave of new arrivals to this land of opportunity, we’re a nation forever young, forever bursting with energy and new ideas, and always on the cutting edge, always leading the world to the next frontier… If we ever closed the door to new Americans, our leadership in the world would soon be lost.'”

Over the weekend, President Trump wrote about Democratic members of Congress who he believes come from “corrupt and inept” countries. He urged them to return to those countries and solve their problems before coming back to the United States to attempt to govern. Though he didn’t name anyone in his messages, it appears that he was referencing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), all Democrats. Of the four women, three were born and raised in the U.S., while one immigrated when she was 12 years old.

After facing intense backlash over the tweets, which many felt were racist and offensive, he doubled down on the message on Sunday night and re-tweeted a message from Lindsey Graham that reiterated his stance on Monday morning, causing further furor.

“We all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of Communists, they hate Israel, they hate our own Country, they’re calling the guards along our Border (the Border Patrol Agents) Concentration Camp Guards, they accuse people who support Israel as doing it for the Benjamin’s,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

The vote would enable Democrats to join together after a fractious few weeks during which Pelosi and the freshman lawmakers clashed over the direction of the party. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Pelosi criticized the president, saying in a message that she believed he was attempting to make “America white again” with his offensive language.

Loading...

There is no word on when the vote will be held.