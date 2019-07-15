Mia St. John, ‘The Young And The Restless’ Celebrate Kristoff St. John’s Birthday

If he had lived, The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John would have celebrated his 53rd birthday today. His ex-wife, Mia St. John took to Twitter to celebrate the man who fathered her two children, the late Julian St. John and Lola St. John. Plus, Y&R also took a moment to celebrate the late actor’s legacy.

Earlier today, Mia tweeted a beautiful photo collage of Kristoff, and she called him the funniest and most talented man she’s ever known. The nine images she included spanned the actor’s life showing him with their beautiful daughter Lola, their late son Julian, and his beloved dog, which Mia adopted after Kristoff passed.

Since the passing of the man she called her friend, Mia has been outspoken about mental health issues in the United States. Kristoff and Mia’s son Julian died in 2014 in a mental health facility that later settled with them because of falsified records, among other things. After her ex-husband’s death, Mia talked with Dr. Oz, according to a Soap Opera Digest report, and she described some of the things Kristoff struggled with before his death. Mia has become an active advocate since she lost two important men in her life.

Happy Birthday ???????? To the funniest, most talented man I ever knew, my ex husband, father to our two beautiful children and most of all, my friend @kristoffstjohn1 ❤️????Till we meet again… ???? pic.twitter.com/DerEFtkZvT — Mia St. John (@MiaStJohnBoxer) July 15, 2019

In addition to Mia’s tribute, Y&R also posted a tribute to the actor’s legacy in television. Fans replied to the soap’s share.

“Happy birthday in heaven Kristoff. You are missed dearly, but we still feel your presence all the time in Genoa City. You would be super proud of @BrytonEjames carrying on your legacy through Devon. We miss you. #YR,” wrote a fan.

Remembering an important member of the #YR family on his birthday. Today and every day we celebrate the life and legacy of the wonderful Kristoff St. John. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7ZPRSqtEYw — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 15, 2019

Many viewers wished the late star a happy birthday and opened up about how much they miss seeing Kristoff as Neil Winters on the show each week.

“Still find it unbelievable he’ll not be on the show after being a core cast member for so many years on #YR. He is very, very missed, and no doubt the other cast who worked closely with him are still feeling his loss greatly. He won’t be forgotten,” replied another fan.

In late April, Y&R said goodbye to the character of Neil Winters as well as Kristoff in a storyline, in addition to an unscripted episode. About a month after that, Devon (Bryton James) agreed to let Michael (Christian LeBlanc) read Neil’s will. Most recently, Nick (Joshua Morrow) told Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) about Neil’s passing since she hadn’t heard the bad news.

The fans are right. Neil made his mark in Genoa City, and he will always be remembered.