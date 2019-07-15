Kailyn Lowry Claps Back As Wet ‘Wave’ Beach Pic Storm Turns Ugly: ‘Go Away’

Kailyn Lowry has clapped back at a fan questioning her parenting skills. Yesterday, the Teen Mom 2 star shared the latest in a string of sweet family snaps documenting her travels to Hawaii, and as fans will know, the 27-year-old took an island break with co-star Leah Messer. Both mothers brought along their three children.

It’s been less than 24 hours since Kailyn updated her Instagram with a beach photo of herself and her three sons wading into the water. The picture showed Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux joined by an attentive-looking mother – Kailyn was close behind her children as they made their way into shallow-looking waters. Most fans would agree that the snap showed a safe and happy family situation – if a little on the wet side. Kailyn had even taken to her caption to point toward the ocean getting her “clothes” wet.

It wasn’t long before a fan left a reply that shot up the comments section.

“Why doesnt that baby have a life jacket on?” they wrote.

Their words appeared to cause a massive storm as over 300 users took to the comments section to respond. While many pointed out the shallow water setting, others appeared to consider the probing valid.

“For the record, I think it’s a cute photo and Lux is clearly thrilled. But accidents happen all the time because of stuff like this,” one fan wrote.

It looks like Kailyn was in no mood to have her parenting questioned.

“Go away,” she wrote in response.

Her comment proved staggeringly popular, receiving over 4,400 likes and plenty of fan backing.

“Right seriously why would he need a life jacket when mommas [sic] right there smh,” one fan supportively wrote.

Celebrities regularly fall under fire when it comes to social media displays of their parenting. While some instances of concern appear warranted, others can seem the opposite. Nonetheless, users will voice their thoughts. Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian deleted her baby announcement photo from Instagram as immense backlash over May-born Psalm West’s sleep situation appeared to have put the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star under pressure. As Capital Xtra reports, Psalm’s bulky bedding had Twitter users concerned for his safety to the extent of bringing up sudden infant death syndrome.

Kailyn’s parenting has been under the microscope since day one. Her motherhood journey began being broadcast to the world back in 2010 on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. While most fans would agree that Kailyn’s motherhood approach is a responsible one, it looks like one user was out to make a fuss. Kailyn tends to ignore social media backlash, but this instance clearly proved too much.