NBA Rumors: Andre Iguodala’s Top Suitors Are Rockets, Clippers

Andre Iguodala was a key part of the Golden State Warriors’ teams in recent years that have won three NBA championships. The player’s time in Golden State came to an end earlier this month, when the Warriors traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies, in order to clear salary cap space for new acquisition D’Angelo Russell. Even after the trade, owner Joe Lacob announced that Iguodala’s number will be retired once his career ends, per Golden State of Mind.

Since the player was traded to Memphis, there’s been speculation about whether the rebuilding Grizzlies might trade Iguodala again. A new report says two teams have made runs at the player thus far, but that there are roadblocks in place that may prevent such a trade.

A Twitter video posted to the account of Stadium by NBA reporter Shams Charania looks into the situation with Iguodala. According to the reporter, both the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers have engaged the Grizzlies about Iguoada, but talks “seem to be at a standstill” for both teams.

According to the video, the Grizzlies “have tried to find a trade partner” in order to get some value in trading the veteran player. He said that the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets were formerly engaged wtih the team, and more recently the teams “strongly pursuing” Iguodala have been the Rockets and Clippers.

The #Rockets are reportedly feeling a bit uncomfortable about potentially going deep into the luxury tax to acquire Andre Iguodala from the #Grizzlies.https://t.co/fwXLKUd208 — Rockets Nation (@RocketsNationCP) July 15, 2019

However, the talks with both teams have stalled for different reasons. The Rockets, per Charania, are reluctant to go further into the luxury tax, which would likely be required if they traded for Iguodala. Meanwhile, the Clippers’ only player they could trade for Iguodala in order to make the salaries match, Moe Harkless, is someone that they’re not interested in trading, the reporter said.

The 35-year-old forward is set to make $17 million in the final year of his contract, and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The Grizzlies, who traded longtime point guard Mike Conley, Jr., are retooling around a nucleus of young players, including 2019 #2 overall pick Ja Morant, last year’s first round pick Jaren Jackson, Jr., and other young players. Per the ESPN.com depth chart, the Grizzlies’ other starters include guard Josh Jackson, forward Kyle Anderson and center Jonas Valanciunas. Iguodala is listed as the backup small forward, and the team also signed guard Tyus Jones away from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Reporter Marc Stein of The New York Times said on Twitter earlier this week that “there is some belief within league circles that the Grizzlies are prepared to take Andre Iguodala into the season unless they receive a trade offer featuring a future first-round pick.”