Zoe Saldana, 40, Flaunts Killer Figure In Sexy White Bikini

At 40-years-old, Zoe Saldana is looking better than ever.

As fans know, the actress flaunts her picture-perfect figure for fans on social media from time to time but she also mixes in some fashion-forward photos on her feed as well. Saldana boasts an Instagram following of over 6.8 million, and with each and every image that she shares, the stunner earns rave reviews from her fans. In the newest post that was shared with her loyal fans, Zoe looks absolutely amazing in a skimpy white swimsuit.

In the image, the bombshell poses against a white wall, giving her best flex for the camera with both arms. Zoe looks off to the side while biting her lip for the sexy pose. She appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the image, wearing her long, dark locks down and straight. But it’s her amazing body that really has her earning rave reviews from fans.

In the sultry shot, Zoe sports a tiny white swimsuit that leaves little to be desired with a triangle bikini top and tiny little bottoms. A small tattoo on her hip bone is visible in the shot and her fit abs and legs are also on display. Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned the actress rave reviews from fans, amassing over 85,000 likes and 600-plus comments in just a short time of going live.

Some fans commented on the image to let Zoe know that her body is rocking while countless others wished her a happy Monday. A few other followers chimed in on the jaw-dropping photo with their choice of emoji.

“YES QUEEN. FLEX ON US,” one fan gushed.

“Beautiful and sexy!!!,” another user raved.

“I freaking love you,” one more social media follower commented with heart-eye emoji.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star has opened up about her workout routine to Shape in the past, admitting that workout schedules are tough for her and her busy career with traveling, work, and countless other commitments. But when she can, she tries to stay on task.

“I try to work out three times a week, but I don’t believe in getting on one machine for 30 minutes,” she shared. “If I do a lot of cardio, it usually just means I’ll be dragging my feet for the rest of the day. And when I’m shooting, I really don’t like to be strict with my workout, since I’m already putting in 16-hour days.”

Hard work is paying off for Zoe because she looks amazing.