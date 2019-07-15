‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Lola Threatens To Cancel Her Wedding

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, July 15, brings a stunning revelation for Chelsea as she learns how sneaky Adam has been. Plus, Adam tries to connect with Christian, and Lola threatens to cancel her wedding if her dad insists on showing up to walk her down the aisle.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) asked Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to stay in Genoa City. He admitted to thinking of their past, and Chelsea said her head is all over the place. Nick would like Chelsea to stay since there isn’t anything to run from. Then, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) arrived and informed Chelsea that Adam (Mark Grossman) tried to frame her for Calvin’s (John Burke) death. Furious, Chelsea went to confront Adam, and he said he cannot do this alone. Adam begged Chelsea to help him be a better man, but Chelsea told Adam he had to be a better man on his own. There’s no chance Chelsea will let Adam have Connor.

At Crimson Lights, Adam ran into Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and Sharon (Sharon Case). He spoke with Faith, and she couldn’t say that she truly meant it was nice to see her Uncle Adam. He followed Sharon and Faith to the park where they met with Nick and Christian. Adam tempted Christian with a popsicle, but Christian turned him down. When Nick took Faith and Christian, Sharon confronted Adam about his terrible behavior. She asked Adam if he’d considered what would happen if he succeeded in taking Christian from Nick. Sharon also revealed that she’s sorry she ever felt Adam could be different.

Meanwhile, Lola (Sasha Calle) caught her mom on the phone with a man, and she teased Celeste (Eva LaRue). She learned later on, though, from Rey that their mom is seeing their dad, Adrian. Lola felt furious that Celeste would let her and Rey’s father back into their lives after he’s been so terrible. Later Celeste admitted that Lola’s dad wants to walk her down the aisle, but Lola threatened to cancel the wedding before she allowed that. In fact, Rey, her brother, is the man Lola has chosen to walk her down the aisle.

Finally, Nick asked Rey to keep digging into Adam’s past — specifically his Chance Chancellor connection. Nick also called Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to update him on the latest Adam happenings. Michael learned that Adam tried to frame Chelsea and that he bailed out Chance back in Las Vegas.