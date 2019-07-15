Elizabeth Hurley Showcases Age-Defying Physique In Topless Pool Snap

Elizabeth Hurley is known among her social media fans for loving a good bikini pic, but she really upped her game with her latest post.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday to share an extremely racy new photo, which showed her relaxing in her Los Angeles pool. Elizabeth smiled broadly at the camera as she appeared to be completely topless — however, because her body was almost entirely submerged in water and her chest was not entirely visible, she managed to avoid the social media platform’s strict nudity rules.

The 54-year-old star looked joyful as she crossed her arms, with her bright blue eyes enhanced by the fact that she opted to wear some black eyeliner and mascara for her poolside hangout. She wore her dark blonde locks in a messy up-do, and donned a delicate necklace and red nail polish. Elizabeth joked that she should be learning her lines for her the upcoming season of her show, Marvel’s Runaways, where she plays the villainess Morgan le Fay — but instead she decided to bask in the sun and enjoy the L.A. summer.

Her 1.2 million Instagram fans did not complain at all about her latest racy snap, which garnered nearly 60,000 likes and around 1,500 comments in just one hour. Many also noticed that she appeared to be wearing minimal clothing, with one online user asking, “Are you skinny dipping?” while someone else wondered “who else zoomed in.”

“Dang if I had 3 wishes I’d use them all to be setting there with you right know, Stunning,” one of her fans wrote, and another follower agreed that the pool was a “much better” option.

The British bombshell is no stranger to flaunting her insane figure on social media, and she had even shared yet another bikini picture just the day before. In it, she worked on her tan while sitting on a pool chair and rocking a skimpy white bikini with black stripes. She wore a pair of heart-shaped blue sunglasses, and let her long hair cascade effortlessly down her back.

Loading...

The photo prompted one of her fans to ask, “Do you only ever wear bikinis? Not that I’m complaining mind,” while another one promptly dubbed her “the most beautiful woman in the world.”

In fact, Elizabeth is so into swimwear that she created her own line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which is part of the reason why she models so many beachwear items on her social media pages. According to the brand’s website, her bikinis range anywhere from $168 to $220.