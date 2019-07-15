Elsa Pataky Shares Early Birthday Party Pics From Ibiza On Instagram, Husband Chris Hemsworth Joining Her

As the sun set on beautiful Ibiza, Elsa Pataky took her place among friends and family to be part of a perfect photo meant as a memento for her upcoming birthday. The beautiful Spaniard turns 43 on July 18, but The Fast and the Furious actress wanted to get an early start as her “favorite people” gathered, including her celebrity spouse, Chris Hemsworth.

The island paradise — one of the most popular of Spain’s Balearic islands in the Mediterranean — always shows up as an ideal backdrop no matter what time of day and no matter what the happy circumstances. Ibiza proved this fact when the glorious destination was included in a number of images depicting all kinds of situations in a six-pack of photos that started with Elsa’s entire group of partying amigos posing as one unit.

The second shot in the pack depicted a close-up of the celebratory couple. Chris was rocking a floppy hat while looking a little silly, and Elsa smiled wide, her arms around her husband’s neck. The marina backdrop looked especially inviting.

Then, a third snap indicated that the women living it up for Elsa’s birthday were ready to mingle. All except one were swathed in black cocktail attire while the other partier had on silver lame. The shot indicated that all of them were ready for a night out on the Mediterranean resort town.

In another snap, Pataky was surrounded by two of her female friends in an image that was snapped very close to the water as a lone sailboat photobombed the picture. Jagged mountains in the distance nicely framed the shot of the three beautiful women who were dressed in lovely summer frocks.

The fourth photo in the pack made use of a private plane as the perfect prop. Celebrators were spilling out of the aircraft in a victorious image in which Chris literally lifted his petite wife as she waved one arm in the air. Among the fun-loving faces, Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, were members of the happy group.

And finally, in the last image of Elsa’s early birthday celebration, she was seen with her buddy, Aussie Grammy-winner Fisher (Paul Nicholas Fisher), as both seemed to be living it up on a yacht. The hilarious musician and music producer had his arms tightly around Patasky’s waist as if to keep her from falling out of the moving vessel they were sharing with the other international guests.

And so, even though her birthday doesn’t happen for three more days, Elsa Pataky has already started practicing her partying ways. She did so with her husband and a whole boatload of lads and lasses who seemed to be up for fun and mischief no matter what the occasion as long as the destination was Spain’s beautiful Ibiza.