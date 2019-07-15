Australian Model Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Killer Curves In Orange Bikini For Sizzling Video

Georgia Gibbs is back in her home country for work, and she is keeping her Instagram fans up to date on how her show is going Down Under. On Monday, the Australian model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling video in which she shows off her hairdo while also flaunting her slamming physique in a tiny bikini.

In the clip, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is in what looks to be the backstage of a fashion show as she rocks an orange two-piece bikini that consists of a straight-cut top with spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that helps accentuate and showcase her buxom cleavage.

The 24-year-old model teamed her top with a matching orange bottom that sits very high on her sides, reaching all the way up to her waist, and low at the front, enhancing her hourglass figure by increasing the contrast between her full hips and slender midsection. As she turns around in the video, the viewer will also notice that the bikini bottom is a thong. According to the tag Gibbs included with her post, the bikini she is wearing is by TJ SWIM, an Australian brand of swimwear.

In the clip, the model is showing off her tresses, which are worn in a middle part and down in large, textured waves that give her golden blonde hair a whole lot of volume and presence. The model is wearing brown smokey-eye makeup that help give her gaze extra depth, while bronzer helps accentuate the structure of her face.

As she moves around in the video, she shows off her incredibly toned abs in addition to her pert derriere, giving the viewer an almost 360-degree view of her body.

The post, which Gibbs shared with her 650,000-plus Instagram followers, was viewed more than 70,000 times as of the time of this writing, garnering nearly 21,000 likes and over 380 comments within about five hours of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to compliment her beauty, gushing over her incredible physique and sharing their admiration for her.

“Your body is crazy,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a fire emoji.

Loading...

“So stunning,” another fan chimed in, also pairing the message with a few fire emoji in addition to a fireworks emoji.

“Okay that’s it! I’m doing your workouts from now on lol,” a third fan raved.