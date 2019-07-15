Photographs Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Fiance Finally Released

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is currently serving 10 years in prison after she helped kill her abusive mother. That didn’t stop her from falling in love, though. While in prison, Gypsy Rose ended up getting engaged. Photos of her fiance have been finally been released, according to People.

Gypsy announced her engagement in April.

Now, photos have finally been released of Gypsy Rose with her fiance, Ken. The photos were taken when Ken finally got to meet his future in-laws.

Gypsy and Ken actually met right after Gypsy starred in an HBO documentary about her story, Mommy Dead and Dearest. Ken, whose last name is unknown, wrote Gypsy a letter after he saw her in the documentary. Now, they have known each other for approximately two years, People reports.

At first, the two were just friends. However, after months of communication, they became more than just friends. However, despite the engagement, the two won’t be getting married until Gypsy leaves prison, People says.

Gypsy’s friends and family have shown support for the couple, especially Kristy Blanchard.

“We really do like him and we hope to get to know him better. He loves Gypsy very much, and you can clearly see that when he talks about her and looks at her.”

Apparently, her friends also think her time with Ken has helped her mature and grow into the woman she is now.

“He’s just there for her,” Fancy Macelli, a family friend, told People in April. “I’ve seen her grow into a really intelligent, mature person and I think a lot of that does have to do with the relationships that she’s now allowed to have…You can draw from the people you have around.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard became well known after her arrest in June 2015 when she became involved in helping her then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, stab her mother to death. It is believed that Gypsy’s mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy. This caused Gypsy’s mother to tell everyone her daughter was sick and had low mental capacity. She treated Gypsy in such a way as well. To escape the abuse, Gypsy worked with Nick to kill her mother.

Nick, the one who actually stabbed Gypsy’s mother, is serving life in prison. Gypsy and Nick met on an online Christian dating website. According to In Touch, they dated for two years before finally meeting in person at a movie theater in 2015. Gypsy says their relationship was nearly three years long.

Most recently, Gypsy and her story were portrayed in Hulu original show The Act.