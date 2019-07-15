Ashanti Turns Up The Heat In Busty Swimwear Snap

Ashanti heated things up on Instagram with photos showing her modeling new swimwear from her collaboration with the apparel line Pretty Little Thing.

In the photo, the singer rocked an amazing one-piece swimsuit with a daring chest cutout that showed plenty of cleavage. The suit featured a high-cut that accentuated the “Rain on Me” singer’s curvy hips. With an exotic animal-print theme and short sleeves, the swimsuit was as unique as it was sexy. The “Always on Time” singer wore a full face of makeup that included perfectly sculpted brows and natural shades on her cheeks and lips. Ashanti accessorized the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings. With one hand on her hip while looking off to the side, the singer oozed with confidence and sex appeal.

Judging by the amount of fire emoji left on the photo, it is safe to assume Ashanti’s fans loved the snap.

When asked how she feels confident in a bathing suit, she said it was all about finding the right suit that fit her body style.

In an interview with Haute Living, she said confidence comes from two places.

“My secret is really figuring out which cuts look the best of my body … but first and foremost you must feel confident from the inside out. A nice cut bathing suit just adds the flavor,” she said, adding it doesn’t hurt to go to the gym and eat right.

When asked what made her feel confident and powerful on a daily basis, the “What’s Luv” singer said inspiring others was key.

“Being a woman in this industry, having success, and being able to inspire women to be great, makes me feel confident and powerful … taking care of myself and really understanding how to be healthy mentally and physically is so important!”

No one could argue that Ashanti seems to take care of herself quite well.

The “Foolish” singer has shared several snaps of the swimwear that are available.

Loading...

She told Haute Living that she felt good about the collaboration with Pretty Little Thing because the company embraced all shapes of women, adding that it was all about “female empowerment.”

Ashanti said she was also excited about the collaboration in part because her sister, Shia, helped create some of the swimwear designs — all of which look fantastic.

Fans wanting to keep up with the latest in Ashanti’s life can follow her Instagram account.