American Bombshell Rocky Barnes Sizzles In Polka-Dot Bikini

Rocky Barnes has taken over Miami, and she has been stunning her Instagram fans with photos of herself enjoying the beach and the city’s overall ambiance. On Monday, the bikini model started off the week just right by taking to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking a swimsuit that puts her fit physique on full display.

In the photo, Barnes is standing by a parasol on the beach as she rocks a black-and-white two-piece bikini that consists of an underwire bandeau top with a mismatched pattern at the front and a low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest, helping accentuate her cleavage. The model teamed her top with a matching high-rise bottom that sits above her bellybutton, leaving her toned upper abs on display. As indicated by the tag she includes with her photo, the bikini she is sporting is by Adore Me.

The 33-year-old is leaning against the parasol, whose colors and striped pattern matches and complements those of Barnes’ swimsuit. The model accessorized her beach look with a pair of thin gold hoop earrings by Buchari, according to another tag added to the post, in addition to a few necklaces and a ring on her finger.

Barnes is wearing her signature bangs and overall hair down as it cascades over her shoulders and onto her chest. The model appears to be wearing a thin layer of eyeliner on her upper lids and a neutral color of her lips, embracing an overall natural look.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Barnes shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 14,400 likes and over 150 comments within about eight hours of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model and influencer took to the comments section to praise her beauty and outfit, while also sharing their admiration for her.

“Loooove this suit,” one user wrote, following the comment with a heart-eyes emoji.

“[A]hhh love all the black and white,” another fan chimed in, also trailing the message with a heart eyes emoji in addition to a black heart.

“[C]reative composition as always! I love your pics!!!!” a third fan raved.

As previously mentioned, Barnes has been sharing several pics from her trip to Miami in the past several days. A couple of days ago, the model posted a snapshot of herself in the ocean as she rocks a tiny two-piece bikini.