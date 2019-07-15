‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Samantha Hoopes Stuns In Plunging White Swimsuit In Throwback Photo

Samantha Hoopes has been sharing her pregnancy journey with her Instagram fans, but every once in a while, she adds a throwback in the there to reminisce and address issues of self-esteem. Over the weekend, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model did the latter when she took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot from her first photo shoot with the magazine six years ago, which she paired with a caption about how insecure she felt and how much she has grown since then.

In the photo, the 28-year-old model is sitting in front of a beach house as she rocks a plunging white one-piece swimsuit that features a zip-up neckline that is worn all the day down, showing off Hoopes’ cleavage and showcasing her buxom figure. The swimsuit is entirely white except for the zipper whose gold color gives the piece a little sparkle and extra sophistication. It also boasts high-cut legs that come up to the model’s hips, putting her strong thighs on full display.

The model is sitting by a window with her arms placed in between her legs as she leans forward slightly. She is shooting an intense gaze at the camera with fierce eyes and lips open in a seductive and mysterious way.

The model — who was 22 at the time — was wearing her golden blonde hair in a middle part and down in large, loose waves cascading over her shoulders and onto her chest.

In the caption, Hoopes opened up about how she felt “fat” and “not in shape enough” during the photo shoot, captured by Walter Iooss in Saint Lucia. Since then, she has learned to surround herself with positivity.

“You are in control of what you feed your mind and your body so make sure that you are filling it with only positive good vibes and that’s what will shine!” she wrote.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Hoopes shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 24,000 likes and over 210 comments within a couple of days of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the swimsuit model took to the comments section to share their admiration for her, while also praising her beauty as well as her motivational words.

“Loved watching you speak at the panel. You are so much inspiration! We appreciate your support!” one user raved.

Loading...

“Love this & you,” another one chimed in.

“Love your positivity!!! You made it because you’re amazing! So hard to keep those negative thoughts down! Love this,” another fan added.