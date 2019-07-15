Sophie Turner Shows Off Killer Body In White Swimsuit On Honeymoon

Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas appear to be having the time of their life on their honeymoon.

The couple started off the post-wedding bash in The Maldives before heading over to Positano, Italy where they are enjoying some sun and relaxation on a yacht. Photos that were shared by The Daily Mail show the duo riding on jet skis and jumping off of the mega-yacht, making a splash. Like she did at her wedding, Turner rocked an all-white look while that showed off her killer figure in a beautiful swimsuit.

The newlywed showed off her toned figure in a curve-hugging white swimsuit that fit her like a glove. Her sculpted abs were visible through the suit, leaving little to the imagination on top as she spilled out of the outfit. The swimsuit’s back also left very little to be desired as Sophie’s derriere took center stage in the images. For the laid-back look, the Game of Thrones actress went makeup-free, wearing her long, blonde locks up in a high top knot.

Joe also looked like he was having a blast with his wife in the images, looking handsome in a pair of light camo-colored swim trunks and no shirt. And when the singer wasn’t spending time on a jet ski, he was photographed lifting weights onboard the yacht. In the workout photos, Joe rocked a pair of big headphones, aviator glasses, and a navy shirt. He looked sweaty in the snapshots and it looked like he just got in a good fitness session.

As fans know, Sophie and Joe first tied the knot in a ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. Months later, the couple had a second and more traditional ceremony in front of friends and family in France. Since then, the pair have been enjoying their long honeymoon, but the road wasn’t always easy for the famous lovebirds. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Sophie talked about their breakup a mere 24 hours before their wedding, calling it a dark day.

“It was the worst day of our lives,” she shared before confessing that they luckily came to their senses. “For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, ‘Never mind.'”

She also chatted about fame and how it took a toll on her growing up.

“Being in the age of social media when that’s happening, I think I would be a much saner person if I hadn’t been documented from 13 — your most awkward, uncomfortable, unsure-of-yourself years.”

Luckily, things ended up working out between Joe and Sophie and now they’re happily married and having a blast of a honeymoon.