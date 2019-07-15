Gabrielle Union Looks Smoking Hot In Skimpy Bikini Alongside Husband Dwyane Wade In Italy

Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, are enjoying a sun-soaked vacation in Italy at the moment, and they have been sharing their favorite moments with their social media fans.

On Monday, the actress took to Instagram to share a few more snaps of her and her beau living their best lives on a boat trip in Ponza. The couple looked super loved-up as they snuggled on the boat, and they both looked incredible in their skimpy swimwear looks. Gabrielle flaunted her insanely fit figure as she donned a barely-there colorful bikini, while Dwyane covered up with an orange towel.

In the first photo, the duo are seen smiling broadly and sharing a sweet embrace. The America’s Got Talent judge looked stunning with her dark hair in long braids and without any makeup whatsoever. The former NBA player also kept it pretty simple, but rocked a pair of round aviator-style sunglasses, as well as a heart-shaped golden necklace.

The second picture showed Gabrielle putting on a more serious expression while her flame kept smiling, and they appeared to be exploring some of the grottos around the beautiful Italian destination. In the third snap, the 46-year-old, who is nine years older than her hubby, was seen planting a tender kiss on her husband’s forehead.

Many of Gabrielle’s 13.4 million Instagram followers loved the new post, which racked up over 142,000 likes and more than 800 comments in just a couple of hours. The comment section was filled with compliments from her fans, including those who love seeing the Wades have a blast together.

“I love how she’s always so natural. No filters she gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another one said, “Just Beautiful. love your hair gabby.”

One online user commented, “My favorite couple,” and another one chimed in, “Y’all look so in love! Good place to be!”

The couple are in southern Europe with a group of friends, and they have mainly been documenting their trip through their Instagram Stories. Throughout the day on Sunday, they posted lots of photos and videos from another boat trip they took to watch the gorgeous sunset, before changing outfits and heading to dinner with their pals.

After that, they moved to yet another luxurious boat, where they continued the party by dancing and singing along to some major tunes. The pair are known for being silly together and super fun to be around, and they made sure to put on a great show by belting out some old school hits.