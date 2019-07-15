Kylie Jenner Sends Temperatures Rising In Sexy Blue Bikini

Kylie Jenner seems to be enjoying life lately — and her fans have certainly been enjoying her Instagram updates.

In Kylie’s latest photo, the beauty mogul could be seen wearing a sexy, baby blue string bikini that sent temperatures rising. In the snap, Jenner was standing on a yacht and leaning against the rail as she looks down at the camera with a serious expression on her face. With windblown hair, the beauty looked stunning in a bikini that was adorned with gold jewelry. Her toned legs and abs took center stage in this photo that was all about sex appeal. The reality star accessorized the look with gold bangle bracelets, but her fans did not seem to notice her jewelry as much her body.

“can’t take this,” one fan wrote.

“Ok pls give me time to breathe,” said another.

“Have mercy on us,” quipped one follower.

“I think i made it to heaven,” one fan joked.

“just wana know how you stay looking so good,” said another follower.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has looked fabulous in the photos she’s shared recently — and baby blue seems to be a color that she has favored lately. For the hot summer months, she could not go wrong with a string bikini.

Kylie does not have a problem sharing photos from her life and often seems to enjoy it. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, the celebrity said that she was accustomed to not having much privacy in her life.

“Honestly, I don’t remember a time when I did have privacy because we started our show when I was 9 years old,” she said about living in the spotlight.

Kylie said she had to figure out a way to deal with living in the limelight comfortably. She admitted that sometimes she needed to pull herself away from social media and take time off. But she never stays away for long. The entrepreneur knows she needs to keep her 140 million followers entertained — and that she does. From sexy snapshots to pics of her “favorite people,” the star always has something to share.

“I love my fans and we have such a strong relationship. I do love sharing and inspiring and bringing people into my life. I feel like I was definitely made to do what I do,” the social media sensation said.

Fans wanting to keep up with what Kylie will do next can follow her Instagram account.