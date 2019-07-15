Michael Jackson’s Reported Last Words To His Drummer Jonathan ‘Sugarfoot’ Moffett Are Heartbreaking

The sexual abuse allegations that have arisen since Michael Jackson’s death, as well as the passing of the 10th anniversary of his death last month, have prompted many people to look back on his life for details that could shed some light on the truth. While the King of Pop’s doctor, Conrad Murray, has revealed the star’s reported “last confession,” per The Inquisitr, the star’s drummer, Jonathan ‘Sugarfoot’ Moffett, has also shed light on Jackson’s final words.

According to the Daily Mirror, Moffett last saw Jackson during rehearsals for the pop legend’s London residency. The pair were working together until 1:30 a.m., and after rehearsal, Moffett said Jackson hugged him before speaking to him for the last time.

“He told me I was doing an incredible job and he couldn’t wait for tomorrow to finish the show’s run-through,” Moffett revealed.

“He told me, ‘I’ll see you tomorrow. I love you, Foot’…”

“I told him, ‘I love you too, Michael,’ not knowing that was the last time I got to say that to him or see him with life in him, still alive,” Moffett added. “How was I to know that several hours later, I, we, would lose him…and that there would be no tomorrow’s rehearsal.”

Michael Jackson's drummer confirms his haunting last words hours before death

Jackson died of a lethal dose of the anesthetic propofol, which was being administered by Murray. According to Jackson’s doctor, he believes that the “Smooth Criminal” singer’s final confession was delivered to him via Jackson’s daughter, Paris. After Jackson’s death, Paris spoke to Murray and said that the singer always thought he was the best doctor. She also said that Jackson’s death was “meant to be,” which The Sun reports Murray believed was Jackson speaking through Paris.

Murray claims that Paris was a “vehicle” for Jackson’s last words, pointing to her words as “too mature for a child her age.”

Although Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 for Jackson’s death, the documentary Killing Michael Jackson reveals that detectives Orlando Martinez, Dan Myers, and Scott Smith believe Murray is guilty of second-degree murder.

According to Martinez, Murray cleaned up the scene of Jackson’s death and made phone calls before giving the star one-handed CPR and calling 911. In addition, Steve Shafer, professor of anesthesiology at Stanford University, believes that Murray’s propofol administration was reckless, and suggests that he must have known the dangers of what he was doing — administering an uncontrolled infusion rate of the dangerous anesthetic — to Jackson.